News

Research: Less sleep makes people more selfish

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from the United States have said a new research has shown that too little sleep can make humans selfish. That’s the findings of the research from the University of California, Berkeley, which was published online in ‘PLOS Biology’. The Director of the University’s Center for Human Sleep Science, Matthew Walker said, “This new work demonstrates that a lack of sleep not only damages the health of an individual, resulting in ailments ranging from heart disease to depression, it could as well degrade social interactions between individuals and, furthermore, degrades the very fabric of human society itself. How we operate as a social species — and we are a social species — seems profoundly dependent on how much sleep we are getting.” Walker and co-author Eti Ben Simon, a postdoctoral fellow in psychology, noted that a growing number of studies, including this one, show that sleep loss compromises bonds between individuals — and even the altruistic behaviour of nations.

 

