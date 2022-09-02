Research: Senate advocates increase in tertiary education tax

The Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has stressed the need for an increase in tertiary institutions tax from 2.5 per cent to three per cent, with a view to improving research and development in the country.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Ahmed Kaita, who spoke during an oversight visit to TETFund to ascertain the level of the 2021/2022 performance of budget in Abuja, maintained that both education and health sectors were two critical sectors that drive development, hence the need for an upward review from 2.5 percent education tax to three per cent. According to him, the 2.5 per cent education tax paid from accessible profit of companies registered in Nigeria had obviously had a massive and sustaining impact in improving the nation’s tertiary education through several interventions.

Explaining the reason for the oversight visit, the committee said: “Upon the enactment of the 2022 Appropriation Act, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria resolved that Committees should embark on oversight visits on MDAs under their jurisdiction. Consequent upon the above, the Committee commenced this oversight with the main Ministry and today TETFund.

