Research workers deny suspending seven-month strike

Contrary to a statement earlier released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, workers in the research institutions under the auspices of the Joint Research and Allied Institutions Sector Unions (JORAISU), have denied suspending their ongoing seven-month old strike.

General Secretaries of Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Peters Adeyemi and Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI), Theophilus Ndubuaku, described the statement from the ministry on May 5, 2022, announcing its suspension, as “a misconstruction of reality.”

In a letter to the chairmen, secretaries and members of ASURI which was sighted by newsmen in Abuja at the weekend, Ndubuaku emphasised that there was no division amongst the leadership of JORAISU, even as he added that the JORAISU strike was a sectoral struggle and as such, they cannot pull out of it unilaterally.

The letter partly reads: “As all our members know, ASURI is a signatory to the JORAISU strike which commenced on October 13, 2021. That strike has not been called off and we have no reason to direct our members to desist from participating in it.

“As stated in our earlier clarification, it is not in our power to unilaterally call off or suspend the JORAISU strike. The action which we took in suspending the ASURI strike is purely for strategic reasons.”

The General Secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi disowned the statement issued by the ministry saying: “I don’t know what the statement issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment tried to achieve. We have an ongoing strike declared on the platform JORAISU. The strike has not been suspended. The Ministry of Labour and Employment is yet to hold a single meeting with JORAISU on the strike. So, how can anyone be talking about suspending the strike?

“The government has not implemented the pending 12 months’ arrears of the new salary structure approved for the workers in research institutes to warrant reviewing our stand.

“We have had several Memorandum of Agreements and Memorandum of Understandings saying the money will be paid on a particular date. We have been on this matter since President Goodluck Jonathan’s era. When Buhari came on board, we brought it to the attention of the then Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe. We even had an agreement which was signed by the current Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, Ogbe as well as the then Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Science and Technology.

“Other issues in dispute include the 65-year retirement age, inadequate funding of research institutes, the establishment of the National Agricultural Research Institutes Commission and skipping of CONTISS 10.”

The Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI) is the third union that is participating in the strike.