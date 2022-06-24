Researchers create portable tool to detect foodborne contaminants

A team of food scientists and engineers recently received a grant to develop and test a portable sensor technology to detect foodborne pathogens outside of a laboratory. The international team has received a $750,000 United States’ Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA NIFA) partnership grant to develop and test portable, rapid biosensors capable of detecting noroviruses and mycotoxins in foods and agricultural products. Noroviruses are the leading cause of foodborne illness globally and are highly contagious, causing outbreaks regularly.

Assistant Professor of Food Science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst), Mathew Moore, said: “People can get really sick from foods that contain viruses and toxins. We need a way to quickly and easily find out if a food contains these contaminants in a cheap but effective way – without the need to go back to a separate lab to do the testing. “Mycotoxins are toxic substances produced by fungi that can grow in warm and humid conditions on crops and food, in particular in many grains, produce, nuts, seeds and spices. “They represent a growing threat to public health in the face of climate change trends and increased consumption of plant-based foods. “One of the interesting things about mycotoxins as a foodborne contaminant is that they’re often not very acute, so you’re less likely to notice it

. Oftentimes, the damage they do is more chronic, and they will mess with the kidneys and liver especially and can promote cancer. “With this technology we’re trying to create a cheap, highly durable, and potentially reusable sensor that can detect these contaminants,” he added. The UMass Amherst food scientists teamed up with engineers at Newcastle University in the UK to obtain an international partnership grant from NIFA. According to Moore, “the grant enables an unprecedented international exchange.

The technology has already shown promise for other targets, including SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus disease), and we hope to further explore its potential for human noroviruses and mycotoxins.” Unconscious bias can worsen foodborne illness outbreaks, say researchers Researchers from the University of Missouri believe that actions that worsen foodborne disease outbreaks are not always conscious, citing a 2011 US Listeria outbreak as an example. In the midst of a pandemic that has claimed more than two million lives worldwide and disrupted nearly every facet of society since it appeared more than a year ago, understanding the factors that create and facilitate disease outbreaks is more important than ever. Now, in a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Environmental Ethics, researchers at the University of Missouri claim that cognitive biases – patterns of errors in thinking that affect judgments and behaviours, often unconsciously – can help create and worsen foodborne disease outbreak. Also, the Associate Director of the division of applied social sciences and a Professor of agricultural and applied economics in the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR), Harvey James said: “Unethical behaviour isn’t always intentional; conflicts of interest and other unconscious motivations can lead people to behave in ways that help outbreaks emerge and spread.

