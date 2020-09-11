Researchers raise hope on bleeding disorder treatment

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) may have found a way for people with severe hemophilia to take their standard treatment less often, going by the successful results from an early trial. In what experts called a feat of bioengineering, scientists behind the study, the research team were able to create a “fusion protein” that may extend the interval between treatments for hemophilia — from about every couple of days to once a week. Hemophilia is a bleeding disorder caused by a genetic mutation. In the most common form — hemophilia — people lack a properly functioning factor VIII, a protein that helps blood clot.

Some people have relatively mild hemophilia — with excessive bleeding if they sustain a cut, for example. Others have frequent spontaneous bleeding episodes into their joints and muscles. The ‘Newsmax’ reported that when hemophilia is that severe, it requires regular treatment to prevent bleeding. Most often, that means infusions of lab-created factor VIII and that factor VIII activity only lasts so long, however. The lead researcher of the new trial, Dr. Barbara Konkle, said patients generally need infusions two or three times a week. Konkle is an associate chief scientific officer at the nonprofit Bloodworks Northwest, in Seattle.

