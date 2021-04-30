Researchers seek 20% potato puree inclusion in bread

Agric researchers have decried the appaling cost implication of $1.5 billion spending on Nigeria’s wheat importation of 4.2 million metric tonnes yearly, saying it is unacceptable and unaffordable amid foreign exchange (forex) crisis in the country.

Nigeria imported N2.2 trillion wheat in four years, according to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) report, for February, 2021. With this, researchers at the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO), Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST) and Sano Foods are calling for 20 per cent inclusion of Orange- Fleshed Sweet Potato (OFSP) puree in bread and other confectioneries to reduce the cost burden of wheat importation and forex capital flights.

The researchers disclosed that the root crop, due to its availability, short-term and non-requirement of special enzymes, presented cost-saving opportunities to bakers to ensure food affordability for Nigerians. The researchers pointed out that a kilogramme of wheat was currently N280, while a kilogramme of OFSP puree is N180, hence bakers reduce the cost of production by N100 on every kilogramme of OFSP puree used in bread baking.

“The process of conversion of OFSP roots into puree for commercial bread production is simple and the puree is readily available as there are existing industries producing OFSP puree in Nigeria,” Dr Oluwatoyin Oluwole, a researcher at FIIRO, said. Oluwole added: “Economic viability studies conducted at FIIRO (2021) indicated that the net profit to sales, gross profit to sales, return on investments and return on equity were 10.92 per cent, 15.60 per cent, 28.34 per cane and 70.84 per cent in the first year of investment with profitability index of 2.2 and absolute profitability index of 3.2, all good indicators of positive economic and commercial viability of investing into production of bread with 20 per cent OFSP inclusion in the existing commercial recipe.”

OFSP puree has also been used as functional ingredient for wheat flour substitution in bread and is being promoted as a nutrition intervention crop to tackle Vitamin-A Deficiency (VAD), a major public health concern of the poorer and foodinsecure countries. An advantage of the potato industrialisation is its short production cycle of between three and five months, making it better and cheaper than cassava flour inclusion. In their latest research experiments, wheat flour, margarine, yeast, iodized salt and colorless granulated sugar were purchased from a local market in Lagos.

The orange fleshed sweet potato puree was collected from Sano Foods. The researcher said loaf weight is basically determined by the quantity of dough baked and the amount of dough baked, and the amount of moisture and carbon dioxide diffused out of the loaf.

“Loaf volume and specific volume are of paramount importance in bread quality evaluation. Loaf volume provides a quantitative measurement of baking performance with respect to the density of the bread crumb and the strength of the gluten in the flour,” the research found. They concluded that the OFSP puree could be used at 20 per cent substitution level with reduced level of sugar in the commercial recipe for production of highly acceptable and nutritious bread. “There is a saving of at least five per cent reduction of added sugar of the commercial sugar level used in white bread production.

There will be huge foreign exchange savings by 20 per cent of the annual importation of wheat grains into the country. “There is no additional equipment requirement for inclusion of OFSP puree in bread production and confectioneries, existing commercial equipment are well adapted to the developed process technology,” the researchers said.

Like this: Like Loading...