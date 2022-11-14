Business

Reserves stood at $37.4bn as of October 31

The final batch of winners that will be treated to an all-expense-paid trip to the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest in Dubai, sponsored by leading consumer digital payments platform, Quickteller, has emerged.

According to a press release, the winners were picked randomly from a pool of Quickteller customers who had performed not less than three transactions every month, throughout the promo period.

 

Among the 20 selected, are two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who also qualified under the existing criteria. The statement said that all the draws were conducted under the supervision of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The final draws are coming after two rounds of selecting users, held in August and September at the head office of Interswitch to enable more Quickteller users to participate in the upcoming music fest in Dubai.

Speaking on the promo, the Brand Manager, Quickteller, Interswitch Group, Priscilla Iyari, said that the company was committed to rewarding customers, and supporting their lifestyle needs through exciting channels such as the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest.

Iyari said: “We are excited about the upcoming fest and are even more excited that we get to experience it in the company of our loyal customers who will be thrilled by the performances of their favorite acts. This is a testament to Quickteller’s drive to fulfil the lifestyle aspirations of customers.

“The raffle draw selection which ended today is a proof of our commitment to addressing our customers’ passion points. It is also proof of the dynamic customer base of the brand, evidenced by the emergence of two NYSC members among the winners in the draw.”

 

