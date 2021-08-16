Resetting the war against piracy

In international trade what determines the cost of shipment is the level of peace in the country and continent involved in every transaction.

If conference liners decide to take the risk to ship goods to a country under security challenges, the shippers must be ready to bear the cost.

The liners are big time multinational ship owners involved in affreightment to any part of the continent.

For countries under war or high security risk, ship owners impose a war risk surcharge which could be triple of what should be the normal charge. Nigeria is one of the countries where war risk surcharge is imposed on shippers for close to a decade now.

The reason is the security menace on the nation’s territorial waters in the name of armed robbery and piracy. The liners are first confronted by the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) piracy before arriving in the Nigerian waters where they do not feel completely safe for the same issue.

The pirate attack was at a stage an embarrassment to the country as the liners took a decision to have a contingent of armed guards on board ships during voyage to Nigeria for security reasons.

In doing so, they passed the cost to the Nigerian shippers who also passed the cost to the final consumers of trade goods

Perhaps the worst scenario is that nations under the grip of pirates are given bad names and subject to incessant rise in freight charges. A Nigerian security outfit, Ocean Marine Solutions Limited (OMSL) had taken advantage of this issue to offer security services to ships bringing goods to the country. T

he firm had enjoyed immense patronage from the multinational shipping agencies, charging as much as $2,000 for the first day and $1,500 subsequently daily to provide security for every vessel until the issue became a subject of controversy leading to the cancellation of the security contract.

President Muhammadu Buhari had cancelled the contract after recommendation by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The argument by Amaechi was that there is nowhere in the world where a private individual company is given such a task of securing or protecting the nation’s territorial waters.

Buhari, while cancelling the contract, had directed that the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) should be saddled with such responsibility.

Gulf of Guinea Before now, Somalia held the global record as the hottest spot for piracy. But the latest from the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), is that the Gulf of Guinea has become the most dangerous in the world accounting for nearly half (43%) of all piracy incidents in the first quarter of 2021.

IMB Director, Michael Howlett, warned that “pirates operating within the Gulf of Guinea are well-equipped to attack further away from shorelines and are unafraid to take violent action against innocent crews.”

He added: “It’s critical that seafarers remain cautious and vigilant when travelling in nearby waters and report all incidents to the Regional Authorities and the IMB PRC. Only improved knowledge sharing channels and increased collaboration between maritime response authorities will reduce the risk to seafarers in the region.”

To buttress the concerns of the international shipping community over this problem, the United States recently dedicated one of its warships to West Africa to support the fight against piracy.

The ship which is known as USS Hershel “Woody” Williams, according to the U.S. Consul General in Lagos, Claire Pierange arrived Lagos recently and was specifically assigned to Africa to support in the fight against piracy in GoG.

The crew will work and train with the Nigerian Navy onanti-piracy, tactics, techniques, andprocedures. Deep Blue Project

Although the fight against piracy has been on in the past few years of this administration, the cancellation of the secure anchorage area contract by the administration and the bad report from the GoG in respect of piracy may no doubt have compelled the management of NIMASA to redouble its efforts in the fight against piracy not only in Nigeria but beyond her shores.

One critical area remains the GoG which has a lot of negative impact on Nigeria’s shipping interest considering the high charges being imposed on Nigerian shippers by conference liners over security concerns in the GoG.

Part of the war by NIMASA is the Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act which was passed into law in July 2019. With the law, about 13 people have so far been convicted over offences relating to piracy and armed robbery.

The first case was the hijack of a tanker vessel in March 2019 involving three pirates. They were later convicted in Port Harcourt Federal High Court.

In another incident, it was the case of 10 pirates who boarded a Chinese fishing vessel off the Cote d’Ivoire and kidnapped the crew. They were convicted by a federal high court in Lagos this year.

*Ugwoke is Editor-in-Chief, SHIPPING DAY NEWS

