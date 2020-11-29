Resettlement Cities, project reliance will shut down IDP camps –Senator Lado

Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed is the Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI). The former Vice Chairman, Contact and Mobilization, North, All Progressives Congress (APC) 2019 Presidential Campaign Council, in this interview speaks about efforts being taken to address needs of internally displaced persons and migrants

Could you give us an insight into your activities and your many projects since assuming office at the Commission?

Upon my assumption of office, I took a critical look at the mandates of the Commission, the vital one states that, apart from providing care to displaced persons – namely the hundreds of thousands of our refugees in the neighbouring countries like Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic, migrants, over 2.5 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), asylum seekers and more than 400,000 returnee migrants, the Commission is also saddled with the responsibility of resettling, reintegrating and rehabilitating these groups of vulnerable Nigerians.

With that in mind, I decided to channel my thoughts and plans to three key areas of achieving this mandate: In the area of resettlement, you will recall that in not too distant past, the figures of our displaced persons were in thousands due to the Boko Haram insurgency that rocked the nation more than 10 years ago.

But today, we have over 2.5 million displaced persons in the country in over 290 official camps. Because of the growing demand for accommodation and the recurring nature of displacement, there are also over 700 unofficial camps across the country and that figure excludes the hundreds of thousands of IDPs living in host communities. With this alarming situation, saying that resettlement is the way forward is an understatement; it is the only way to restore the lives of the people.

Is this entire programme not capital intensive?

From the establishment of the Commission to date, the government has spent billions of naira feeding the displaced persons. It is not sustainable for the government to continue to spend this much on these people without an exit strategy, more so now that resources are dwindling by the day.

When camps were established at the height of the Boko Haram insurgency more than a decade ago, the camps were intended to be temporary.

Ten years later, the displaced have travelled across the border to seek refuge in other countries, and those left within the country are living in tightly packed camps while some have overstayed their welcome in the host communities they found themselves.

So I decided to take the bull by the horn and embarked on the project of resettling the millions of IDPs through the NCFRMI Resettlement City Reintegration and Rehabilitation Programme.

It is my belief that these people need to be taken back to their states of origin as soon as possible, at least, those states where normalcy has been restored. This is the will of the people. This is what they want.

What were your observations when you visited some of the IDP camps?

On one of my visits to an IDP camp in Madagali, Adamawa State, I visited an IDP in his tent. There he lived with his wife and their five children in a 10-foot square box tent. I was shaken and surprised at their living condition.

As I remained in shock, the man began to cry and pleaded with me to take him back to his home in neighbouring Borno State. As I listened to him, he lamented that he was once a fish merchant in Baga Local Government Area of the state and he owned two cars and a big house of his own but that, at the moment, fate had him there waiting for food and water from the government. Never did he imagine that the insurgents who robbed and burnt down his home would leave him to a life of begging for food and water in an IDP camp.

In October 2019, I also paid a visit to Jere Local Government Area in Borno State where I met an elderly Kanuri man who rejected the food items donated by the Commission despite his apparent hunger, but being a typical, he remained a proud Kanuri man.

He told me in his native dialect that food was not what he wanted then. He clearly stated that he didn’t want to be there; he wanted to go back home and take care of himself. It was clear from the sadness on his face that he was not happy and he would give anything to have his life back.

These two stories strengthen my resolve to pursue this mandate of resettlement and reintegration as a strong priority toward the ultimate restoration of dignity to the millions of displaced persons whose lives have changed due to circumstances beyond their control.

Our IDPs are frustrated, especially the hundreds of thousands of wealthy men and women among them who have lost everything faster than the blink of an eye. Given this phenomenon, my management team and I met with several experts and drew up a plan to develop a rehabilitation and reintegration project towards the empowerment of all displaced persons. Thereafter, I approached several state governors with the largest concentration of IDPs in their states – like Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Zamfara, Katsina, Edo, and Cross Rivers states – for the allocation of 50 hectres of land in secure locations. And today, I am happy to say, we have received land from Yobe, Zamfara, Katsina and Borno states and these governors responded almost immediately. And we are also awaiting a response from Edo and Cross Rivers states. Even without readily available funds, we started the design of these resettlement cities with the help of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, where we intend to have 600 housing units of two-bedrooms in each city, primary health care and education centres, security outposts, worship houses, skill acquisition centres, markets and adjoining farmlands for use by indigenes. All of this would not be possible without the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari, whose commitment to ending the suffering of these vulnerable Nigerians is unyielding and has made everything possible to ensure that their welfare is treated as a priority.

How can Project Reliance address the needs of these people?

After years of trauma and the psychological adjustments that come with living trapped and closed off from the real world, all displaced persons, refugees, stateless persons, migrants and returnees will need to be evaluated and given rehabilitation and reintegration support.

The Commission takes this phase as a very important step in their recovery. In thinking out of the box, the Commission came up with an idea that is more viable and dignifying in the long run. As the saying goes, give a man a fish and you will feed him for a day, teach a man to fish and you will feed him for a lifetime.

Therefore, I decided to approach the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), knowing its active involvement in numerous empowerment programmes which have changed the lives of millions of Nigerians. I met the CBN governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and I explained the dire state of our IDPs and refugees to him.

I briefed him on my plan to rehabilitate and reintegrate the almost three million displaced persons through an empowerment programme tailored to their vulnerabilities.

Given the governor’s personal commitment and passion for uplifting the vulnerable citizens in Nigeria, he instantly agreed to the plans and asked that we develop a strategy for engagement.

After weeks of deliberations, we came up with a name and a scheme which will adequately highlight the aim of the project and the Commission’s objective of making this project a sustainable legacy for many years to come – Project Reliance.

On Monday, October 12, we launched the programme in the presence of the Borno State governor, the Shehu of Borno and the CBN governor’s representative, where 350,000 IDPs will benefit in Borno State alone. This programme was designed to empower them by way of giving them startup capital and empowerment tools in more than 50 different vocations and businesses of their choice.

As we speak today, the process has gone far and we hope to continue in other states where we have already received hundreds of thousands of verified IDPs’ lists from their state governors. This programme is intended to be replicated in all other states with high number of IDPs.

What is the place of informal transitional learning centres in your programmes?

This project was conceived as a result of my numerous visits to the IDP camps across the country. At every camp I visited over the last 12 months, I saw school-age children in hundreds of thousands playing, with no idea of what they want or who they want to be. I would sit to talk to some of them and, sometimes, play with the toddlers, and it’s truly sad to hear these children tell you how much they want to go to school; it is truly heartbreaking.

If we don’t address this education issue, we have a ticking time bomb on our hands. In no time, these untaught children – as they lack any form of western or religious education – will grow up angry with themselves, their communities and the government and could end up posing other security challenges.

It is even scarier to think that a five-year-old who was brought into the camp at the beginning of these crises has now spent over a decade with no western or religious education. And a new-born delivered at the beginning of the crises is now a teenager with no formal or informal education whatsoever.

This alone should be a source of concern to everyone, especially government at all levels. And to address this serious issue, we developed the Informal Transitional Learning Centres Project, which will entail the construction of temporary cabins as classrooms, with morning and evening class shifts to accommodate the large number of students in the camps, and provision of learning and teaching materials for the children and the teachers.

This project has also gone far and we have engaged lots of NGOs and the NYSC to provide volunteer corps members as teachers.

Ensuring a successful execution of these projects requires a huge amount of funds, how do you intend to achieve this?

Again, on behalf of myself, the Commission and the millions of displaced persons out there, we wish to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his continuous support in this regard, and we wish to appreciate his fatherly care as well as his concern for the welfare of these vulnerable Nigerians.

I also wish to thank the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, for her passion and unrelenting commitment and support to the commission. With her counsel and guidance, we have gained some traction in our set plans and objectives over the last 12 months.

I want to also thank our development partners, especially the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) and International Organization for Migration (IOM), which have been of tremendous assistance and support through collaborations and sponsorship of the Commission’s projects.

