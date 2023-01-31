News

Resettlement: NASENI trains Borno youths, distributes 500 stoves to women

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof Mohammad Sani Haruna, yesterday said the commencement of the training of over 100 youths in Borno State on modern skills was part of the ongoing resettlement of those displaced by insurgency.

He said the agency also distributed 500 smokeless stoves to women in the state in line with the Federal Government’s climate-change mitigation efforts. He said President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the agency to collaborate with Borno State on poverty alleviation and restoration of full socio-economic activities of the people of the state. Haruna, who spoke at the opening of NASENI Skill Acquisition Training and Youth Empowerment in Maiduguri, said the renewed peace fast returning to Borno State was commendable. He said 100 youths from different parts of the state will undergo training on modern methods of vulcanizing.

He said the scope of the training was on “Train the trainers” and “Train the users”. He said: “NASENI is identifying with the giant stride and achievement of the government of Babagana Zulum in the establishment of technical and vocational education for job creation, agricultural mechanisation, and development of cottage industries. “The approval for establishment of Industrial Machinery and Equipment Development Institute (IMEDI) in Maiduguri in line with the mandate of NASENI by President Muhammadu Buhari is deliberately designed to ensure realisation of these goals and objectives outlined above.”

 

