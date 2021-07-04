News Top Stories

Resettlement: Zulum visits Malam-Fatori, meets 68 battalion

In his efforts to ensure smooth relocation of the people of MallamFatori, the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum on Friday visited to Malam-Fatori, headquarters of Abadam Local Government Area, located in the fringes of Lake Chad in northern Borno and presented 10 patrol vehicles to the troops of the Nigerian military.

 

The visit was in preparation for reconstruction and safe return of refugees to the liberated Boko Haram stronghold.

The refugees who since 2014 fled the town to Bosso and Diffa in Niger Republic, Governor Zulum while in Malamfatori approved 10 patrol vehicles to enhance security surveillance and held interactive sessions with the commanding officer of the 68 Battalion in Malam-Fatori, to identify areas Borno Government could offer support.

 

The governor directed the State Rural Water Supply Agency to drill a deep aquifer borehole within the military barracks, to address problems of access to water supply faced by the soldiers.

