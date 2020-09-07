Reshaping Public Health Response: 6 Hours Of Intense Drills At The Cross River COVID-19 Emergency Operation Center (EOC)

A strategic Public health response is required to oust any outbreak or pandemic in a resilient health system. It has become very obvious that the Cross River State public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic was indeed a strong one as the number of cases in the State has drastically reduced even when testing has increased by over 90% of the previous status.

The Cross River State Commissioner for Health and Chairman of the COVID -19 Taskforce Dr Betta Edu had a very intense drill session with the enlarged EOC and NCDC to deliberate on ways to further flatten the epi-curve and improve the public health response. The State COVID-19 Emergency Operation Center (EOC) has been active even before the outbreak of COVID-19 and became more strengthened before the State recorded her first confirmed positive case. EOC members under the leadership of the Honorable Commissioner for Health have been meeting regularly to access the State’s performance, achievements and possible challenges faced in this fight and to proffer solutions/way forward.

“As a State I must confess we are doing very well and the State EOC is quite effective and active as results/updates gotten so far shows that there is a high level of concerted effort and dedication/commitment. We must not relent as the fight hasn’t been won yet. Pillar heads needs to do more and ensure reports are being sent on a daily basis so we can respond promptly. All modalities to set up Sample Collection Centers across all our LGAs are almost at the final stage and this we have vowed to accomplish within the shortest possible time.”

During the meeting, Pillar heads made an elaborate presentation on their achievements, challenges and next point of action with training from IPC pillar.

Presentation were also made by the Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC) team lead Dr Nwachuckwu William on the importance of EOC as well as other necessary presentations from the Nigeria Navy, Police, CAN, Ministry of Education, Port Health, Ministry of Agriculture, and other Organizations who are all part of the EOC team as they all commended the effort of the State Government as well as the Commissioner for Health pledging to do more to keep protecting and supporting the State.

So far, plans to setup Sample Collection Centers across the State is almost finalized while community sample collection is ongoing across various LGAs of the State alongside contact tracing and case management as they have been an intense follow up of cases.

Like this: Like Loading...