Residency Training Fund to be disbursed soon, Ngige assures doctors

…insists on no-work-no-pay rule

…says 2,000 unqualified names on list

 

 

The Federal Government has declared its readiness to withdraw its court case against striking resident doctors if they agree to return to work. The Minister of Labour and Employment,

 

Dr Chris Ngige, told the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to call off the strike, which began on August 2, while negotiations continue.

 

Ngige spoke to State House Correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa at the weekend.

 

According to the former Anambra State governor, the no-work-no-pay rule policy will be observed if the doctors insist on the strike because it is a global practice captured in Section 43 of the Trade Dispute Act under the International Labour Organization (ILO).

 

He promised the doctors that they would be paid the disputed Residency Training Fund soon, but on the condition they call off the strike. Ngige said the Ministry of Health had the list of the doctors supposed to benefit from the fund and was in the process of scrutinizing them.

 

He said: “Total submission of about 8,000 names was gotten and the Ministry of Health is scrutinizing them.

 

We have done the first round of scrutinization and they will now compare what they have with the Post- Graduate Medical College and the Chief Medical Directors who submitted the names.

 

“The Association of Resident Doctors in each of the tertiary centres worked with the CMDs to produce those names, but now that the names are being verified. We discovered that about 2,000 names shouldn’t be there because they don’t have what is called Postgraduate Reference Numbers of National Postgraduate Medical College and (or) that of the West African Postgraduate Medical College.

 

“So, this is it and that is the only thing holding back the Residency Fund payment, because it is there already; incurred expenditure has been done by the Finance Minister and it’s in the Accountant General’s office. So, once they verify the authenticity of those they are submitting, the Accountant General will pay.

 

“We are doing that verification because we do not want what happened last time in 2020 to reccur. In 2020, the submitted names didn’t come through the appropriate source, which is the Postgraduate Medical College and payment was effected and it was discovered that about 588 persons, who were not resident doctors, benefited from such money and they are now finding it difficult to make full refund. But they have to refund that money. Some are refunding, but there is no full reconciliation of the account.

 

That account has to be reconciled to enable the accountants pay the next round of funding for 2021.”

