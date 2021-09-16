Resident doctors agree to sign MoU to end strike

After about 45 days of crippling activities in public hospitals, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), have agreed to to sign the Memorandum of Understanding, (MoU), with the Federal Government, initially rejected few weeks ago. The new development signals the possible suspension of the strike which was embarked upon by the doctors since August 2, over government’s refusal to keep to earlier agreements, especially full implementation of theMemorandumof Action (MoA), signed by both parties in April this year.

This is coming hours after the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, frowned at the insensitivity of the aggrieved doctors, to have embarked on strike in the midst of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising Cholera cases in the country. Recall that the Federal Government had threatened to invoke the no-work-no-pay policy against the doctors, who refused to return to their duty posts over alleged irregular payment of their salaries.

