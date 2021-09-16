News Top Stories

Resident doctors agree to sign MoU to end strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

After about 45 days of crippling activities in public hospitals, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), have agreed to to sign the Memorandum of Understanding, (MoU), with the Federal Government, initially rejected few weeks ago. The new development signals the possible suspension of the strike which was embarked upon by the doctors since August 2, over government’s refusal to keep to earlier agreements, especially full implementation of theMemorandumof Action (MoA), signed by both parties in April this year.

This is coming hours after the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, frowned at the insensitivity of the aggrieved doctors, to have embarked on strike in the midst of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising Cholera cases in the country. Recall that the Federal Government had threatened to invoke the no-work-no-pay policy against the doctors, who refused to return to their duty posts over alleged irregular payment of their salaries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

President’s exit agenda, fresh fake promises –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Nigeria’s main o p p o s i t i o n party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammad Buhari of engaging in another round of false promises by presenting his agenda for the next three years to foreign envoys. But the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has hit back at the […]
News

#EndSARS: IGP meets Sanwo-Olu, laments police low morale

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Metro (pix: adamu) #EndSARS: IGP meets Sanwo-Olu, laments police low morale Muritala Ayinla The Inspector General or Police, Mohammed Adamu Tuesday visited Lagos to commiserate with the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over destruction in the state in the wake of the #EndSARS protests, lamenting low morale of the police in the country, especially Lagos […]
News Top Stories

FG: Nigeria’s debt portfolio to hit N38.68trn in 2021

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

…proposes N162bn Sukuk fund for 45 roads Minister: Why there’re abandoned road projects   Nigeria’s total public debt stock comprising the external and domestic debt of the Federal and State Governments  and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will rise to N38.68 trillion by December 2021.   Minister of Finance, Budget and National Plan-ning, Zainab Ahmed, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica