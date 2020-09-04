Resident Doctors begin nationwide strike  Monday

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has directed its members nationwide, to commerce on an indefinite strike with effect from Monday, 7 September 2020.

The directive was contained in a communique issued by NARD at the end of its virtual National Executive Council and signed by its President, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba and Publicity Secretary, Dr. Stanley Egbogu.

While accusing the Federal Government of failing to procure group life insurance and death in service benefits for all health workers, the Association noted that though an agreement has been reached between the government and stakeholders in the health sector to pay COVID-19 inducement allowance for six months (April – September), payment was only commenced for April, May and June in some institution and the process abandoned.

The organisation had also demanded payment of the medical residency training funding to all its members as approved in the revised 2020 budget; provision of genuine group life insurance and death in service benefits for all health workers; payment of the outstanding April/May and June COVID-19 inducement allowance to all health workers and determination of the revised hazard allowance for all health workers as agreed in previous meetings with relevant stakeholders.

