Resident doctors give FG four weeks to resolve all pending issues

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given the federal government four weeks to resolve all the “pending issues” involving the union. The doctors had embarked on a strike on April 1 to protest the failure of the government to fulfill an agreement signed with the union. NARD later suspended the strike on April 10, following the signing of a new agreement with the government, concerning issues raised in a 13-point demand. Speaking at a media, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, president of the association, said the national executive council (NEC) of the association has given the government four weeks to meet all the demands.

Okhuaihesuyi said the government needs to be “more serious” in its promise of paying the “desired” hazard allowances to its members. “The NEC unanimously resolved that the total and indefinite strike embarked upon by members on the 1st of April 2021 should remain suspended and the federal government and states be given four weeks to resolve all pending issues as stated,” he said. “NEC urges the federal government to be more serious by coming up with the desired amount of hazard allowance in the upcoming meeting in July 6.

News Top Stories

Oyetola orders lockdown of four LGAs in Osun

Adeolu Adeyemo OSOGBO

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the State of Osun yesterday ordered the total lockdown of four of the local government areas of the state namely: Ilesa East, Ilesa West, Atakumosa East and Atakumosa West for seven days in the first instance.   The government in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic […]
News

602 repentant Boko Haram members renounce membership

Our Correspondent

No fewer than 602 repentant Boko Haram members yesterday denounced their membership of the group and swore Oath of Allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.   The former insurgents, who had completed a de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration programme, denounced their membership of the insurgent group at the Malam Sidi Camp in Kwami Local Government […]
News

Osinbajo: Nigeria’ll soon be known for innovation, technology

Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said that Nigeria would soon be globally known for her innovation and technology aside being a leading producer of crude oil. Osinbajo stated this in a virtual message to the 2020 Art of Technology Conference with the theme: “Smart data, Smarter Lagos,” at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to a release […]

