Resident doctors hold NEC meeting, resolve to continue strike

Doctors under the umbrella of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have resolved to continue the on-going strike it declared on August 2, despite the National Industrial Court (NIC) of Nigeria’s order seeking their return to work. This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the extra-ordinary National Executive Council meeting of NARD at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital on August 25. The communiqué was jointly signed by NARD President, Dr. Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa; Secretary General, Jerry Isogun and Publicity Secretary, Dotun Oshikoya. According to the communiqué, members of NEC reviewed the efforts of the government and resolved to continue with the industrial action until all their demands were met
Related Articles
Police rescue eight abducted travellers in Kaduna
At least eight travellers abducted in Kaduna about a month ago have been rescued by men of the Kaduna State Police Command. The travellers were abducted along the Zaria-Kaduna Expressway aboard a luxurious bus on 28th February, 2021 en route Delta State, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Muhammad Jalige, said in a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fuel: No plan to increase ex-depot price in May –NNPC
Ndubuisi Ugah The Nigerian National Petroleum corporation (NNPC), yesterday debunked reports that it was planning to increase the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (aka petrol) in May. The Group Managing Director, Malam Mele Kyari, made this known at the end of a closed door meeting with Petroleum Transport Drivers (PTD), National Association […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Obaseki appoints Osarodion Ogie as SSG
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Osarodion Ogie Esq. as Secretary to the State Government (SSG). In a statement, Governor Obaseki said this was the only political appointment to be made for now. He added that all other appointments are deferred to the first week of February, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)