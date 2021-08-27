News

Resident doctors hold NEC meeting, resolve to continue strike

Doctors under the umbrella of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have resolved to continue the on-going strike it declared on August 2, despite the National Industrial Court (NIC) of Nigeria’s order seeking their return to work. This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the extra-ordinary National Executive Council meeting of NARD at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital on August 25. The communiqué was jointly signed by NARD President, Dr. Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa; Secretary General, Jerry Isogun and Publicity Secretary, Dotun Oshikoya. According to the communiqué, members of NEC reviewed the efforts of the government and resolved to continue with the industrial action until all their demands were met

