Resident doctors issue fresh strike notice

…extends ultimatum by 3 weeks

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has extended their early deadline given the Federal Government to meet their demands by three extra weeks.

While demanding payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance to its members which it said was long overdue, the doctors warned that nothing would prevent them from embarking on an industrial action if the government failed to address their demands before the end of the new ultimatum, expected to end on August 17.

NARD also called on the Federal Government and the National Assembly to probe the non-enrolment of healthcare workers for the Group Life Insurance and non-payment of death in service benefits to the next of kin if its fallen heroes, despite claims of payment to insurance companies.

President of NARD, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, who made the decisions known on Saturday in Abuja, regretted that government had not demonstrated much willingness to address the union’s demands.

The organisation had on June 22, directed members to suspend their earlier strike it embarked on seven days earlier.

The union had demanded that government provides Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), procure group life insurance for health workers, include Medical Residency Training funding in the revised 2020 budget, provide COVID-19 inducement hazard allowance, re-engage resident doctors disengaged at Jos University Teaching Hospital as well as address salary shortfall for 2014 to 2016 among others.

