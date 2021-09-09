‘Resident doctors’ strike remain intractable’

The indefinite strike declared by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) since August 2, has paralysed care provision in public hospitals, leaving the majority of patients unattended to. Without much signs of achieving a breakthrough, it could provide an opportunity for a long-drawn strike in the health sector, writes APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

… every minute, a Nigerian dies – NMA

The case of a three-year old boy who couldn’t get urgently needed treatment at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) during the first week of the indefinite strike declared by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), was indeed pathetic. Having been born without an anus, a surgical procedure had been carried out on him previously, creating an opening on his body that served for the purpose of the missing anus.

The boy accompanied by his mother had travelled all the way from Ajah on that fateful morning to keep the hospital appointment aimed to remove some gadgets on the body of the lad facilitating the workings of the artificially-created anus. Although the boy was presented at LASUTH, he wasn’t attended to because of the resident doctor’s strike. His mother was told to listen to news to get information on when the strike is over and return to the hospital thereafter for the needed doctor’s consultation.

As at the time of filing this report there hasn’t been an end in sight for the work to rule. Rather than abate, various parties: affiliates of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and the Federal Government have stuck to their positions, it is difficult to end the strike and pave the way for the doctors to return to work.

It will be recalled that the NARD declared the strike since August 2 over welfare, demand for improved working conditions, failure of the Federal Government to fulfill the agreement it signed with the resident doctors, among others. More than one month has gone since the start of the strike. While numerous patients denied treatment over the current situation continue to languish in pain and agony, the health care system has been in shambles. Although a few that can afford care from private facilities have resorted to patronising them, there’s no doubt that the majority among the poor and lessprivilegedhavenowheretoturnto.

There have also been reports of some patients patronising traditional/ herbal medicine practitioners to assuage their pain and ordeal in the face of lack of doctors to consult with. However, while the strike continues, there’s no light at the end of the tunnel; suggesting that there’s no hope yet of ending it with a view to resolving all contentious issues. Highlighting some of the factors hindering parties from achieving the much desired breakthrough, the Secretary General, NMA, Dr. Phillips Ekpe said the demands of the resident doctors are legitimate.

“They deserve what they demand, all of which will pave the way for the delivery of quality and affordable health care in our society. “ThestrikebegunonAugust2andthe government did not call them to negotiate; rather it took them to the National IndustrialCourtof Nigeria(NICN); onwhat basis?, he asked, adding, “This is wrong.”

Hereasonedthathealthshouldbeconsidered as a very critical part of a nation and should not be played with. Phillips, however, lamented that against the background of this strike, Nigerians are dying every minute because the public/ government hospital is what the poor man, including the security men at gate posts that have pregnant wife in labour and the masses, can access; they cannot go to private hospitals because they can’t afford it.

However, he noted that should they to go the government hospitals this period they are not functioning because members of NARD are not working, adding that the consultants alone can’t do the work. The intervention of the NMA in the matter initially raised hope that parties would soon reach a resolution; sadly, that mediation turneds our when the national body NMAissueda21-dayultimatum to the Federal Government. According to the secretary general of NMA, this givesthegovernment21days latitude to address the issues at stake. He said, “We’re not interested in the strike; we’re more interested in the government fulfilling the demands of NARD, adding, “Every minute a Nigerian is dying because of this strike. “We’re hoping that before the end of the 21 days, the memorandum of understanding we signed would have been fulfilled so that NARD would call off the strike,” said Phillips.

Alternatively, if at the end of the 21 days, nothing is done, he said, “we (NMA) are going to call an emergency delegate meeting and take a decision. Also, explaining the current deadlock, the President of NARD, Dr. Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa said although, NARD and the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) signed a Memorandum of Action (MoA) 151 days ago, not one item of that MOA has been achieved up to 80 per cent. “This is the reason why this strike is protracted.” NARD is an affiliate of the NMA. PerhapsthestalemateovertheNARD strikehasaffordedhealthworkersunder the auspices of the Joint Health Sector Unions(JOHESU)/Assemblyof HealthcareProfessionalsAssociation( AHPA) to alsorenewtheir demandswhichtheFederal Government has not acceded to so far.

JOHESU/AHPA, last week declared a 15-day ultimatum. JOHESU’s national chairman, Comrade Biobelemoye Joy Josiah, in a letter to the Minister of Labour, asked the Federal Government to address the outstanding welfare issues with the union within the next 15 days or risk a nationwide strike by its members.

The ultimatum which was issued on Saturday, notedthatitbecamenecessary followingthenonchalantattitudeof government to the plight of its members on theirwelfareissueswhichincludetheadjustmentof theConsolidated HealthSalaryStructure( CONHESS) since 2014, the payment of all withheld April and May salariesof theirmembers, amongothers. Dr. Obinna C. Ogbonna, national vice-chairman JOHESU and president of Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), an affiliate of JOHESU, said, “JOHESU’s looming strike is inevitable now because the Federal Government has failed to implement our September 30, 2017 agreement which is supposed to have been implementedwithinfiveweeksbutuptillnow it has not been honoured.

“In 2018 we had to embark on another strike that lasted for about one and half months. Instead of resolving the issues, the government implemented ‘No Work No Pay’ provisions of the labour law to punish our members for asking for their right.

“After that, the government sent the union to the NICN to resolve some of the issues through the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Unit of NICN. Instead of five weeks that was given to the ADR to settle the matter, it took over six months before judgment was delivered on March 29, 2019. “When we waited again, in 2020 we had to declare another seven-day warning strike on all these issues; again nothing has been done.”

However, he stated that the non implementation of September 30, 2017 MoU between JOHESU and the Federal Government is the reason for declaring this 15 days ultimatum; it is to call the attention of the government to these perennial unimplemented MoU and court judgments.

The issues had be summarised into five- point demands now: adjustment of CONHESS as done on the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) in 2014; payment of withheld April/ May withheld salaries in 2018 and other withheld salaries at Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri, etc; payment of balance of 40 per cent COVID-19 inducement hazard allowance; payment of skipping arrears as well as promotion arrears for members; and the implementation of ADR judgment and other pending court judgments, among others.

Ogbonna urged the government to be mindful, sensitive and honour its previous MoUs to avert the looming nationwide strike. Similarly, he appealed to wellmeaning Nigerians to intervene at this precarious time of the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. HestatedthatJOHESU membersare not strike mongers.

“This time around it’s the members who are aggrieved that are driving this looming strike.” Although both the ministers of labourandhealthsaidtheywereworking to ensure a resolution to these series of crises that have crippled care provision in the health sector, the earlier these are resolved, the better for patients and the nation at large. Getting doctors back to work will be of great advantage for the poor and the less privileged including the three-year-old boy born without an anus, all of whom cannot afford to pay for care from private facilities.

