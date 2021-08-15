Resident doctors’ strike: We are helpless, patients agonise

•Private hospitals exploit situation; raise bills

Appolonia Adeyemi, Sola Adeyemo, Dominic Adewole, Stephen Olufemi Oni and Muhammad Bashir

Two weeks into the indefinite strike declared by resident doctors across the federation, there is no sign that the untold agony and pain facing sick patients abandoned by striking doctors will abate,

just as some private hospitals are exploiting the situation by imposing exorbitant hospital bills on patients. Investigations by the Sunday Telegraph show that the doctors insisted that without the government honoring earlier agreement it signed with the doctors, the strike would remain in force.

Investigations at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Asaba, in Delta State showed that it was a shadow of itself as a result of the strike.

A visit there on Friday showed that ambulates were seen on siren and accelerated speed, shuttling Asaba metropolis with mostly critical care patients some of whom were on life-support, while rushing them to private clinics, some of which have raised their bills exorbitantly, just to reap from the unfortunate strike.

According to the Sunday Telegraph correspondent in Asaba, the strike has equally led to self-medication by patients who cannot afford the crazy bills imposed by private facilities.

In Kogi State, it has been a brisk business for private hospitals, as activities in government- owned hospitals have shut down, according to investigations. Private Hospitals in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, have been receiving patients spontaneously since the strike commenced.

Also, from Lagos to other states in the South-West, the East as well as the South- South and in the northern part of the country, the striking doctors defied Federal Government’s, threat of ‘No Work No Pay,’ to shun the attendance register put in place to monitor their response to return to work.

By on Friday, the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) warned that it would join forces if resident doctors were not paid all their due wages and if the strike lingers. NMA Chairman on Inter Affiliate Affairs, Dr. Rosemary Uzowulu in a statement, said, although, the “High cost of governance was being maintained yet payment of doctors to avert health sector destruction, a failure from government.”

It will be recalled that the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) directed its members in all federal and state hospitals, to embark on a nationwide indefinite strike from Monday, August 2, 2021 over non- implementation of its demands including welfare and others by the Federal Government.

Dr. Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, the president of NARD said there are still irregularities in the payment of salaries to the house officers.

“We had issues with them being non-regular payment and as part of the MoU, it was said that they should be recaptured into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPS) platform.

“Some resident doctors have not received a salary for upwards of 19 months and next of kin of residents who died from COVID-19 were not paid insurance benefits. A consultant at the FMC, Asaba, who granted interview on a condition of anonymity said since the strike began, some patients have died due to lack of medical attention.

Those that managed to stay till the second day were later confirmed dead at private hospitals within the metropolis because their families could not afford the skyrocketed medical bills at private hospitals.

Both the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idiaraba and the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, were similarly ghosts of their former selves as their premises were deserted by outpatients most of whom were sent away when they sought medicare due to the strike.

President, Association of Resident Doctor at LUTH (ARD- LUTH), Dr. Oluwaseun Hassan said what resident doctors want to achieve with the strike was elevation of Nigerian hospitals to compare in standards with health facilities in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (UK) so that the patients will get the best possible treatment.

In addition, investigations at the FMC, Owerri showed that the doctors have ignored the threat by the Federal Government to implement the ‘No Work No Pay’ policy warranting putting an attendant register for signing by the doctors. However, they have not bothered to sign any attendance register.

President of NARD, FMC, Owerri, Dr. Jude Ogu said the lives of resident doctors are under a bigger threat resulting from poor remuneration and condition of service.

Similarly, the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, remained unshaken as few consultants were seen attending to few patients on admission, while the Emergency Section was sparsely populated unlike before.

Only some exceptionally serious emergency cases were being attended to by the hospital consultants, according to the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Toye Akinrinlola.

The President, Association of Resident Doctors, UCH chapter (ARD-UCH), Dr. Zakariyah Hussain said: “We constitute 90 per cent of the staff and the work has remained paralysed. How much can 10 per cent staff who are consultants do to service the patients coming on a daily basis?

Furthermore, at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), in Kwara State, only skeletal services were provided by the management of the tertiary hospital.

“A few have withdrawn their patients from the government hospitals to private hospitals.

