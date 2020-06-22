Resident doctors suspend nationwide strike

T

he National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its nationwide indefinite strike with immediate effect from today.

According to NARD leadership, the decision to resume work followed an appeal from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi.

This was contained in a communique signed by NARD President, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba; the Secretary General, Dr. Bilqis Muhammad; the Publicity and Social Secretary of the Association, Dr. Egbogu Stanley.

The communique was made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday.

NARD noted that its National Executive Council (NEC) resolved to suspend the industrial action to allow federal and state governments enough time to fulfil its promises to address all outstanding demands, after a virtual meeting, which had over 300 of its members in attendance.

While stating that its national officers would continue to negotiate with relevant stakeholders, NARD disclosed that progress made would be reviewed in the next four weeks during its next NEC meeting scheduled to hold in July.

The communique reads in part: “NEC resolved to suspend the ongoing indefinite strike action with effect from Monday, 22nd of June, 2020, by 8a.m. prompt.

“NEC deliberated extensively on the ongoing NARD strike that commenced on the 15th of June, 2020 following her Emergency General Meeting to consider the federal and state governments’ responses to the minimum requirements.”

Acknowledging the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by government to some hospitals in the country, NARD however said there was need for a sustained supply as PPE were consumables and non-reusable.

NARD further disclosed that the Medical Residency Training Funding has been included in the revised 2020 budget through the intervention of Speaker Gbajabiamila and expected to be implemented as soon as the budget was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Furthermore, NARD observed that its disengaged members at the Jos University Teaching Hospital have been reinstated, adding that the Chief Medical Director has been directed to pay their withheld salaries and comply with the provisions of the Medical Residency Training Act, MRTA.

In same light, the NGF chairman, Dr. Fayemi, has requested for more time to engage affected state governors on immediate pay parity as regards the corrected 2019 CONMESS 2019 and payment of salary shortfalls of resident doctors in their states.

