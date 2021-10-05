Resident doctors suspend strike, resume work on Wednesday

Regina Otokpa Abuja The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Monday suspended its 64-day strike, directing members to resume work on Wednesday. However, the body gave the Federal Government six weeks to fulfill its promises, with the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union reviewing the progress made.

The doctors downed tools on August 2 over unpaid salaries, poor hazard allowances and poor facilities. A communiqué by the President, Dare Ishaya and Secretary General, Dr. Suleiman Ismail, said the decision was reached at the end of the NARD’s Emergency National Executive Coun-cil (E-NEC) meeting.

According to the communiqué, government has commenced payment of the Medical Residency Training Funds (MRTF), resolved some issues involving House Officers by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, adding that the migration of members from the Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System (GIFMIS) to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) was almost completed.

Commending the Federal Government’s willingness to withdraw its case at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) against the union and return to the negotiation table, the group said the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, had also agreed to withdraw the circular removing House Officers from the scheme of service.

However, the doctors raised concerns over the conditions of members under the employ of state governments, especially Abia, Imo, Ekiti and Ondo, where they are being owed for 21 months, six months, five months and three months respectively.

They also raised concerns over non-payment of the salary shortfall of 2014-2016 to members, National Minimum Wage Consequential Adjustment, delay in payment of death in service insurance benefit to the next of kin of deceased doctors and nonpayment of COVID-19 inducement allowance to members in federal and state tertiary health institutions.

The communiqué reads: “After critical appraisal of the performances of both federal and state governments on all the issues that led to the strike, progress made in implementing pre- vious agreements reached with the Federal Government and government’s show of goodwill to return to negotiation table, NEC resolved by the votes of a simple majority to suspend the total and indefinite strike action embarked upon on 2nd August 2021.

“Therefore, our members will resume full work on Wednesday 6th October 2021 by 8:00 am. “The NEC urged the Federal Government to reciprocate the good faith and trust shown by the association by ensuring a continuous processing and payment of the ongoing 2021 MRTF while ensuring that a provision for 2022 is adequately captured in the 2022 budget.

“Commencement of the process of withdrawing the court case against NARD as agreed, as a sign of goodwill. Commencement of the process of payment of the salary arrears of our members just migrated to IPPIS from GIFMIS platform.

“The NEC urged state governments to urgently pay the arrears of salaries and allowances owed to our members in their various state tertiary health institutions. “The NEC urged the state governments to ensure domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act (MRIA) in their tertiary health institutions as done in Delta and Benue states.

“The NEC will reconvene after six weeks to reappraise progress made on the implementation of the agreements.”

