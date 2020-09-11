Resident Doctors suspends strike

…to reviewed action in two weeks

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its ongoing nationwide strike, which it commenced on September 7, 2020. According to the National President NARD, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, the suspension of its industrial action was to allow the Federal Government time to address its demands. In his words: “Following our meeting yesterday with the government, we had a NEC meeting and resolved to once again suspend our strike to allow government time to address our demands.

So, the strike is suspended to be reviewed in two weeks’ time.” The Federal Government had on Wednesday set a two weeks’ timeline for the payment of the N4 billion Medical Residency Training for 2020 to striking resident doctors, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by all parties involved.

The Accountant – General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, was given the task to effect the quick payment of the money to the doctor, which among other agreement set the tone for the likely call – off of the strike Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who read the outcome of a meeting held Wednesday, said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved additional N8,901,231,773.55 to pay up the large chunk of the June 2020 Covid-19 allowance to all Medical Health Workers, adding that government would soon commence a review of a Permanent Hazard Allowance for all Health Workers after consultations by him with all stakeholders.

“We noted that the 2020 Appropriation Act was revised due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Four Billion Naira (N4billion) appropriated for Residency Training under a wrong heading for Medical Residency Training is to be vired before expenditure.

“The president of NARD affirmed and confirmed to the meeting that the National Assembly investigation revealed that the amendment has been effected. Based on this, the Accountant -General of the Federation who has been processing this fund for payment assured the meeting that his office will need only two weeks within which to effect this payment. “In the same vein, we looked at the issue of domestication of residency training act by state governments and the meeting agreed that states are sub-nationals and there is autonomy of states within the federation. “Therefore, the Federal Ministry of Health was mandated by the meeting to table this at the National Economic Council and the next council meeting of states in order to persuade the state governments to do the required domestication and payment.”

