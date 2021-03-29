News Top Stories

Resident doctors to embark on nationwide strike April 1

…demand sack of MDCN Registrar

 

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has threatened to embark on strike from April 1st, 2021, over welfare packages including unpaid salaries, the ineptitude of Registrar of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi, amongst other demands.

 

The aggrieved doctors demanded for the sack of Dr. Sanusi, for failure to demonstrate competence in the handling of the central placement of house officers. NARD President, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, who conveyed resolutions taken at the extra ordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Association at the weekend in a communiqué, said the only way to avert the strike was immediate payment of all salaries owed house officers, including March salaries, regardless of quota system, before the end of business on the 31st March, 2021. Okhuaihesuyi lamented the inhumane treatment meted at members in some state tertiary institutions who were owed months of salaries, and some of the Association’s members in GIFMIS platform who have not been paid salaries for four months now due to delay in biometric capturing by IPPIS department.

 

The communiqué read in part: “We want immediate review of the Act regulating Postgraduate Medical Training in Nigeria in line with International best practices to remove the unnecessary rigors in Residency Training in Nigeria, one of the factors attributed to brain drain in the health sector.

 

“We also want immediate commencement of employment into all Government- owned hospitals to improve service delivery to Nigerians, enhance Residency training and curb the attendant brain drain in the health sector.

 

“We also demanded the reintroduction of medical super salary structure and specialist allowance for all doctors as already approved for some other health workers. This will go a long way in ensuring peace in the health sector.”

 

On the call for the sack of the MDCN Registrar, he said “this will give room for smooth implementation of the central placement of house officers without further delays.

 

“Dr. Sanusi is obviously frustrating the effort of young doctors who are on housemanship, some of whom have not been paid salaries for several months.”

