Resident doctors withdraw services nationwide

Despite signing a Memorandum of Action with the Federal Government yesterday midnight to avert its planned strike, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), commenced a nationwide indefinite strike 8am same day, April 1. The doctors are agitating non-payment of salaries of some house officers, non-recruitment of house officers, abolishment of the bench fees for doctors undergoing training in other hospitals, non-payment of National Minimum Wage and hazard allowances Speaking to our correspondent in Abuja, President of NARD, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, said the outcome of its about seven hours meeting with government must be transmitted to its National Executive Council (NEC) members for further deliberations before any decision to call off the strike or otherwise would be reached. Okhuaihesuyi, who raised concerns over unfulfilled promises by government to Resident Doctors in the past years, insists that due process must be deployed even if the Association wants to gibe gift another benefit of the doubt. He said: “We commenced the strike 8am this morning.

We had a meeting till early hours of this morning and for you to avert a strike you have to call on your NEC members “They have made promises as usual which we will take back but they have been making promises over a decade ago and most if it has not been fulfilled so we insist on a total and indefinite strike.” Asked if he was satis-fied with the outcome of the marathon meeting with government, he said: “Its not about satisfaction, its about due process and trying to weigh what has been offered and we have to follow the normal procedural before we call another NEC meeting.”

