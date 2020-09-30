Residents beg Ikpeazu to fast-track measures against flood

Following heavy rains in Aba in Abia State, residents have called on Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to take serious a series of warnings by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as early signs had shown that the city may be overwhelmed by flood if nothing was done quickly. Besides, traders within Ariaria International Market had frowned at an article allegedly published by Abia State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu on warning signals given by both NEMA and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

Some of the traders described Okiyi-Kalu’s article etitled “Flooding: Ariaria is particularly at risk” as written script meant to exonerate incompetence of the Ikpeazu-led administration at tackling flood at the Ariaria International Market. New Telegraph gathered that NiMet had listed Umunneochi, Isiala-Ngwa North, Ukwa West, Ukwa- East, Umuahia-North, Umuahia-South, Obingwa and Osisioma-Ngwa LGA as probable flood risk’s location.

Recently, several dirty pictures of flooded Ariaria Market had dominated internet and the Commissioner who in the article published on his personal Facebook handle blamed the traders for the current situation in Ariaria, accusing them of refusing to move away from Ariaria when alternative was made available for them. Okiyi-Kalu said: “There were drainage paths constructed originally in the market but some of the traders blocked the drains by building illegal structures on the path and totally distorted the master plan of the 44 years old market. Same traders are at the forefront of resisting attempts to reconstruct the market for reasons that bother on selfishness.

“If the prediction of heavy rainfall and flooding of Osisioma Ngwa area from hydrological and meteorological agencies hold true, then Ariaria International Market and surrounding communities will definitely be heavily impacted.”

Like this: Like Loading...