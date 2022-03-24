News

Residents, business owners owing govt N514bn – Anambra

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Anambra State government yesterday said residents and business owners are owning a total of N513.9 billion as taxes to the state. Outgoing Chairman of Anambra Internal Revenue Service (AIRS), Dr David Nzekwu, disclosed this at a news conference on Tuesday in Awka. Nzekwu said the figure was the total of taxes owed by more than 2.1 million potential tax payers enrolled and uploaded on its digital database.

Nzekwu, who assumed office as chairman of AIRS in March 2018, said the IGR profile of the state grew from N17 billion per annum in 2018 to N30.9 billion as at the end of 2021. He said the number of taxpayers in the state increased from 11,000 to 506,000 during the same period due to structural reforms that expanded the tax base. “One of our core beliefs is that to solve the challenges of revenue admin- istration, we have set up a platform for information technology deployment, this will enable people to do transactions with us.

“We set up a system that is able to capture every individual tax payer and receipts of every tax paid; that is what gave rise to Anambra Social Service Identity (ANSSID) number, which each taxpayer has. “With that, we have generated a total collectable bill of N513.9 billion as at January this year against 2.1 million taxpayers in the state.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ortom vows to triple charges against violators of open grazing law

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday vowed to transmit an executive amendment bill on the law prohibiting open grazing in 2017 to the state House of Assembly to triple the charges for violators of  the law as a penalty for the gravity of the offense they commit against the people of the state.   Besides, […]
News

How price differentials are fueling petrol smuggling –NNPC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has blamed price differentials in petrol pump price in Nigeria and neighbouring countries for the continued smuggling of petroleum products from the country. Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, laid the blame for the problems of petrol smuggling at an interactive session by the Joint Senate […]
News

Fuel price, electricity tariff increase is double tragedy –Ajiboye

Posted on Author TAI ANYANWU

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Bible Society of Nigeria (BSB), Dr. Dare Ajiboye, discloses that the COVID -19 pandemic slowed down progress of the Bible House and Hand Written Bible projects of the BSN; and speaks on other trending issues in this exclusive interview with TAI ANYANWU   Considering that the Federal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica