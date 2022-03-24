Residents, business owners owing govt N514bn – Anambra

The Anambra State government yesterday said residents and business owners are owning a total of N513.9 billion as taxes to the state. Outgoing Chairman of Anambra Internal Revenue Service (AIRS), Dr David Nzekwu, disclosed this at a news conference on Tuesday in Awka. Nzekwu said the figure was the total of taxes owed by more than 2.1 million potential tax payers enrolled and uploaded on its digital database.

Nzekwu, who assumed office as chairman of AIRS in March 2018, said the IGR profile of the state grew from N17 billion per annum in 2018 to N30.9 billion as at the end of 2021. He said the number of taxpayers in the state increased from 11,000 to 506,000 during the same period due to structural reforms that expanded the tax base. “One of our core beliefs is that to solve the challenges of revenue admin- istration, we have set up a platform for information technology deployment, this will enable people to do transactions with us.

“We set up a system that is able to capture every individual tax payer and receipts of every tax paid; that is what gave rise to Anambra Social Service Identity (ANSSID) number, which each taxpayer has. “With that, we have generated a total collectable bill of N513.9 billion as at January this year against 2.1 million taxpayers in the state.”

