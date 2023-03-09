Residents, CSOs seek solution to rising tide of violence in Osun community

Recent political developments in Ijebu-Jesa, in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State, suspected political assassinations and attacks have remained a shock not only to residents of the community, but also to Civil Society Organisation. AYOBAMI AGBOOLA, takes a look at the development and what security agencies are doing about it

Residents of Ijebu-Jesa, in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State are still in shock over the killing of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tunde Ejoka by suspected thugs. Ejoka, New Telegraph gathered, was reportedly killed in the early hours of Wednesday last week. The incident, it was gathered have thrown the residents of the ancient town into mourning.

How Ejoka was killed

Ejoka, who was an APC leader was killed in his residence in Ijebu-Jesa by hoodlums suspected to be working for a politicians. The Acting chairman of APC, Tajudeen Lawal in a statement on Wednesday confirmed the killing, describing it as unfortunate and callous as he alleged that political thugs who are loyal to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) are responsible for the killing. Lawal said, PDP thugs had earlier threatened the life of Ejoka on the eve of the presidential and National Assembly elections last Friday, adding that, “Ejoka was slaughtered in the early hours of today simply because he canvassed a lot of votes for the party over the weekend.” Lawal tasked the state commissioner of police to be proactive and effect a level playing ground for all political parties in the state. When contacted, the spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the killing, saying, “investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstance that led to his killing.” However, the spokesperson of PDP, Bamiji Oladele’s phone rang out time when contacted for reaction. Prior to the conduct of general election on February 25, the two leading political parties have been pointing fingers on one another on the series of unfortunate incidents that have engulfed the state, especially Ijesaland.

Varied political crisis

Osun State has been plagued by incessant political crises for some time and the situation has not improved, as recent events have shown. From intra-party crises to inter-party battles, from political thuggery to destruction of public and private properties, from personal attack on persons to threat to life, the state hasn’t been allowed a break for some years. According to findings, about 20 local government areas out of the 30 local government areas in the state experienced electoral violence within Dec. 17, 2022 and Feb. 4 , 2023. Meanwhile, the two leading political parties in the state, the PDP and the APC have continued to point accusing fingers at each other over incessant political violence in the state. While the APC claimed that some of its members were attacked by hoodlums suspected to be working for PDP, the ruling party debunked the allegation, blaming the recent ugly incident on APC alleging the party of importing thugs to the state in order to victimise members of the PDP.

Activists react

Speaking on the development, the Executive Director, Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), Mr Olubukola Idowu, expressed worry over the incessant political violence in the state. He pleaded passionately with stakeholders to ensure they play politics by the rules of engagement as being stipulated by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He urged residents of Osun to conduct themselves peacefully and eschew violence before, during and after the general elections. In a chat with New Telegraph, the Chairman of Osun Civil Societies Coalition, Comrade Waheed Lawal called on security agencies to rise to their responsibility, saying the breakdown of law and order by the actions of the so called political thugs call for urgent solution. According to Comrade Lawal, “Osun State has been plagued by incessant political crises for quite some time.

The situation has not improved, as recent events have shown. From intra-party crises to inter-party battles, from political thuggery to destruction of public and private properties, from personal attack on person to threat to life, the state hasn’t been allowed a break for some years. “These crises have even put more than enough pressure on our insufficient resources in terms of security outfits, economic growth, peace and sustainable development. “Truthfully, there is no way politicians will weaponise thuggery and expect peace and development to thrive. Thugs have replaced dialogue and proper negotiation in the hands of many politicians in the state.

It has has a significant potential for growth, with its strategic location and natural resources. However, the constant political bickering has deterred investors and hindered the progress of economic development. gone bad to the point that politicians are now so bold to issue various words of threats publicly. “Osun State It is high time that the political leaders in Osun State come together to find a lasting solution to the political crises. The first step is for the leaders to put aside their interests and work for the good of the people. “The political crises in Osun State have had a significant impact on the state’s development. It is high time for political leaders to put aside their interests and work for the good of the people. The government must prioritise the basic needs of the people and work towards sustained peace and economic development,” Comrade Lawal said.

