Residents displaced, houses destroyed as ocean surge sacks Ondo community

Surge from the Atlantic Ocean, yesterday sacked Ayetoro, a coastal community in Ilaje Local Government Area, Ondo State.

 

The surge which occurred around 2:30 am, when the residents were fast asleep was said to have destroyed over 100 houses with about 2000 residents displaced.

Speaking on the incident, the Secretary, Ayetoro Youths Congress, Mr. Emmanuel Aralu, stated that the surge which was sudden, affected virtually every livelihood in the community with most houses submerged in the fishing community.

 

 

According to Aralu, properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed during the surge, as shops and commercial center of the community were not spared by the water from the ocean.

 

“The surge occurred in the middle of the night when many people had retired to bed and before we could make moves to start packing, most of the houses had been submerged, we had to evacuate the people from their houses.

 

“Property worth millions of Naira were destroyed and washed away into the middle of the ocean.

 

Houses were also washed away by the ocean which had almost claimed the whole Ayetoro town. Aralu, however, disclosed that no life was lost but property worth millions of Naira was destroyed, saying “the economy of the land can never be the same again.”

 

He attributed the surge to the failure of the state government and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to complete the embankment project initiated in the area.

 

He appealed to the state government to come to the aid of the people of the town known as Happy People City before the community is wiped out, saying the ocean surge has claimed more than half of the community already.

 

He said: “We want to appeal to the state government and other relevant agency to immediately come to our aid and give necessary assistance before the surge sacks the whole community.”

