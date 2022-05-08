News

Residents escape as another building collapses in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

A yet to be ascertained number of residents yesterday escaped death as another two-storey building collapsed on Chris Igadi Street, Ago Palace Way, Lagos State. Although nobody could ascertain the total number of occupants who were living in the ill-fated building, it was gathered that all the residents in the building had vacated the building before it caved in. The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, also confirmed that no life was lost in the incident. He added that the site of the collapsed structure had been handed over to the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA). According to Olufemi, the permanent Secretary of the agency responded to the collapsed twostory building on Chris Igadi Street, off Ago Palace Way, opposite Kilimanjaro/ AP Filling station, around 3am today (Saturday). Residents said that the building gave signs several hours before it collapsed, adding that was why no nobody was trapped in the building. Osanyintolu said:”A headcount of occupants was carried out to ensure no occupant is missing and the remains of the building were cordoned off. The operation was concluded around 5:23 am while the site was handed over to LABSCA and the Ministry of Physical Planning for further investigation. “No life was lost in the Collapsed two – storey building at Chris Igadi Street off Ago Palace way opposite Kilimanjaro/ AP Filling station. The Agency responded to the above at 0300hrs this morning. The incident occurred off Ago Palace way opposite Kilimanjaro/ AP filling station.” It would be recalled that no fewer than 10 people died and 24 others severely injured when a three-storey building caved in at Ebutte- Metta axis of Lagos Mainland Local Government of the state

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ogun shuts down market over fear of cholera outbreak

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State government yesterday said it has shut the popular Iberekodo daily market in Abeokuta, the state capital, for operating below public hygiene standards. The Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Environment and Chief Executive Officer of Ogun State Waste Management Authority, Mr. Ola Oresanya, who ordered the closure of the market, said […]
News Top Stories

2023: Give women a chance, presidential aspirant

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

Philip Nyam Abuja   A female presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tari Oba-Oliver has urged Nigerians to entrust women with the nation’s leadership come 2023 general elections.   The presidential aspirant who spoke in Abuja said it is time for the country to give women a chance for the […]
News

Auxell Musical Equipment company reveals secrets of success

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One of the leading brands in the business of music equipment in Nigeria, Auxell Musical Equipment company has revealed secrets of its success. According to the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Instagram has played a pivotal role in the success story of the company. “I’m happy to announce to you that my company is the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica