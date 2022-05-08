Residents escape as another building collapses in Lagos

A yet to be ascertained number of residents yesterday escaped death as another two-storey building collapsed on Chris Igadi Street, Ago Palace Way, Lagos State. Although nobody could ascertain the total number of occupants who were living in the ill-fated building, it was gathered that all the residents in the building had vacated the building before it caved in. The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, also confirmed that no life was lost in the incident. He added that the site of the collapsed structure had been handed over to the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA). According to Olufemi, the permanent Secretary of the agency responded to the collapsed twostory building on Chris Igadi Street, off Ago Palace Way, opposite Kilimanjaro/ AP Filling station, around 3am today (Saturday). Residents said that the building gave signs several hours before it collapsed, adding that was why no nobody was trapped in the building. Osanyintolu said:”A headcount of occupants was carried out to ensure no occupant is missing and the remains of the building were cordoned off. The operation was concluded around 5:23 am while the site was handed over to LABSCA and the Ministry of Physical Planning for further investigation. “No life was lost in the Collapsed two – storey building at Chris Igadi Street off Ago Palace way opposite Kilimanjaro/ AP Filling station. The Agency responded to the above at 0300hrs this morning. The incident occurred off Ago Palace way opposite Kilimanjaro/ AP filling station.” It would be recalled that no fewer than 10 people died and 24 others severely injured when a three-storey building caved in at Ebutte- Metta axis of Lagos Mainland Local Government of the state
