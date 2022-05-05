Metro & Crime

Residents escape death as flood wreaks havoc in Abuja

Several residents of Lokogoma District in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday escaped death as flood wreaks havoc in the area. The heavy flooding which resulted from nearly four hours early morning torrential downpour, was said to have flooded residential homes, sweeping away vehicles and other personal property. Confirming the incident, the Director General, Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Abbas Idriss said the flood affected four communities of Dogongada, Damangaza , Apo Dutse and Gudu. Idriss who appealed to residents in the affected areas to leave all the flood plains, also disclosed plans to barricade some of the shortcut roads that have heavy human traffic in the area, but prone to flooding. He noted that the incessant flooding these areas can be blamed on “indiscriminate construction, infractions and urbanisation, assured that relevant agencies were working to remove all obstructions.”

“We will continue to educate residents as a government in the language they will understand. Motorists should avoid driving on running water, wait for five or more minutes for the water to subside before driving. Cross check before leaving homes or your work places to ensure that the road is safe. “We are going to have a little above normal rainfall this year.

Therefore, residents should be wary of the devastating effects of flooding. Residents should avoid building on water ways, water channels, raising retention walls, and ensure that the required 25 meters gap between your house and the water channels/ roads are allowed for safety in accordance with the Abuja master plan. When you do this we will all be safe.

“We will advise them to remove any obstructions, nobody should assume that they can block water ways just because they want to have a wider space,” he quipped. In the meantime, the Search and Rescue Unit of the Forcasting Response and Mitigation of FEMA, has rescued a resident from drowning at Dogongada in the early hours of today,” he added.

 

