Residents Excited As Gov. Emmanuel Inaugurates Ring Road 2, Iboe In A’ Ibom

Residents and commuters at the newly constructed Ring Road 2 Uyo and Afaha Iman /Ekpene Obom Road at Etinan Local Government Area have commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for constructing roads traversing their localities.

The Ekpene Obom road which leads to the Qua Iboe Church Leprosy Hospital in the area is a 3.5km road project while the RingRoad 2 is a 3.5km, dual carriage expressway with walkway median and street lightings.

The Ring Road 2 project is to be inaugurated on Friday by Governor Udom Emmanuel while the Ekpene Obom road project is billed for inauguration next Tuesday.

Conducting Journalists around the project locations, Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Mr Essien Ndueso said Governor Udom Emmanuel is living up to his promise of delivering massive dividends of democracy to the people of Akwa Ibom State until the last day of his tenure in office.

He explained that the Governor’s promise to ensure easy assess to basic healthcare services in the state and open up rural communities for economic activities informed the new expressway to the ancient Leprosy Hospital in Ekpene Ibom constructed in the last decade of the 19th century.

He maintained that the road has also opened up neighboring communities around Ekpene Obom and also given life to the economic and natural resources of the area and its environs.

Speaking at the Ring Road II project, the contractor, Engineer Uwem Okoko expressed appreciation to Governor Udom Emmanuel for providing indigenous contractors with the opportunity to handle major road projects.

The RingRoad which connects Aka Road axis of Udo Udoma Avenue with Olusegun Obasanjo Way has a drainage that is 3.3km and 5m deep, and empties into the main canal of the IBB Road drainage system.

Several indigenes of Etinan, including Godwin Inyang Ufot a youth leader in Afaha Iman, Etinan, and Nsisong Usoro, a youth activist from Ikot Abasi said their people were very grateful to the Governor for responding positively to their years of prayers and cries.

Other roads marked for inauguration this period by the Governor, include the 23km Eket – Etinan Road, the 20km link roads at Ukanafun, and the 19km road and spurs linking Anua in Uyo with Mbak -Ishiet in Uruan local government area.