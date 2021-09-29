Metro & Crime

Residents flee as bandits invade Emir of Kagara’s Palace in Niger

Armed bandits on Tuesday invaded Kagara the headquarters of Rafi local government area of Niger State during which they stormed the Emirs palace.

The bandits were said to have raided the town on 20 motorcycles with three of them on each of the bikes.

A top traditional title holder from the emirate reporters that “We are lucky the Emir is not in the town, he told me he was traveling”.

It was learnt that the Emir was in Minna for the convocation of the New Gate College of Technology.

It was not known if anyone was killed or abducted because the communication network in the town has been jammed for the security operatives to carryout their operation in the area.

Traders in the Kagara market reportedly abandoned their goods and scampered for safety on hearing the sporadic gunshots.

A source said residents of the area fled to the bush for safety to avoid either being kidnapped or killed by the armed gunmen.

“The armed men arrived on twenty motorcycles through the Madaka road from where the Kagara boys were kidnapped some months back, this evening. They attacked the Emir’s Palace and the Kagara market. People were running helter skelter for safety. We cried to the security agencies and they arrived to help us. Many have left their homes and taken refuge in the bush.

“The situation is bad now because of the network that has been jammed. We don’t know what is happening,” the source stated.

