Residents flee as tension heightens in Ilaje, Ijaw communities over killing

Tension has engulfed some communities in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State over the purported plan by Ijaw youths to avenge the alleged murder of one of their kinsman from Akpata in Ese-Odo Local Government of the state.

 

Following the incident, residents in the riverine communities, particularly children and women had been fleeing in droves over fear of reprisal attack.

 

The deceased, Bekewei Mayomi Alonge, 35, was said to have been found murdered day after he got missing on October 2 when he left Gbaramatu community, Delta State, where he went to work. Bekewei’s relatives and friends confirmed that he arrived at Awoye, an Ilaje community, stressing that he was said to have been seen in a particular hotel in Awoye.

 

The deceased was also said to have been seen by some Ijaw people with his hands and legs tied including his waist with heavy equipment.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

