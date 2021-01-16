Residents flee Ibadan communities as hoodlums kill two in reprisal

Some residents of Coca Cola, Leventist, Ajibade, Ajegunle, Oke- Itunu and neighboring communities within Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State yesterday deserted their homes and shops for fear of reprisal.

Trouble started in the area when a suspected thief was arrested by some of the residents of the area on Thursday, killed by some angry residents of the area and set him ablaze. The killing of the suspect made some of his colleagues to storm the area, shooting and destroying property in the area.

Saturday Telegraph gathered from residents that the hoodlums later stormed the area around 4pm and shot two people, leading to closure of shops and desertion of many of the houses in the area. A shop owner at Ajibade said on Friday that the hoodlums numbering about three on a commercial motorcycle stormed the area around 4pm and shot two people.

“The man shot died as a result of the gunshot on Thursday while the woman, Toyin died Friday morning. The fear of being attacked made some of the residents to flee the area. “It was terrible yesterday. They shot two people. One man and a woman.

The man died yesterday, but the woman, her name is Toyin, she died today (Friday).” The Public Relations Officer of the state Police command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, when contacted confirmed the incident, saying that the police had stationed its men in the area to forestall future incidents. Confirming the death of one person, however, he said: “The information I had is that they set ablaze a man suspected to be a thief Thursday morning.

So, later three men suspected to be cultists went on a vengeance attack and shot at the man, one Ojo Jacob, about 58 years old. They shot him and ran away. “Because of this incident, the Police went there to station some policemen and patrol vehicles in the area to forestall further attacks. The police there are presently monitoring the situation to forestall further attacks.

