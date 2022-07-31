Residents flee Kaduna community over terrorists’ attacks

Residents of Damari community in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State have fled their homes in their hundreds following terrorists’ continuous attacks and killings in the community.

Terrorists had attacked the town located in Kazaga Ward, Birnin-Gwari where three persons were killed while no fewer than 13 of the villagers were abducted between Monday and Tuesday. In the same Damari, in early July, an attack by the bandits left two locals dead while the casualty figures on the sides of the hoodlums could not be ascertained up till now.

The Birnin – Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) also said the community had been under continuous attacks from the terrorists who continued to loot, and kill community members.

BEPU in a statement late Friday night said the village was thrown into anxiety, forcing the residents to flee to neighbouring communities after a consistent attack without any help.

The statement signed by BEPU chairman, Isaq Kasai said: “Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union is deeply touched and heavily concerned over the high level of anxiety in Damari town of Kazage Ward in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, making the people deserting the community en masse over continuous daily attacks by armed bandits.

“Today (Friday), the people of Damari are fleeing en masse following incessant attacks by terrorists that besieged the farming community of Damari on a vengeance mission. “The precarious situation and the high level of insecurity in the area, women and children were seen trekking for safety. As of 11 o’clock this morning, about 20 vehicles were seen moving out with escapes.”

Kasai said the Union has reported two days ago the activities of terrorists and bandits, killing and abducting people in Damari and surrounding communities. “Yesterday, Thursday, July 28, 2022, the bandits passed through the same Damari town shooting into the air sporadically; and came back to the town in the early hours of today, July 29, 2022, which is a market day, snatched motorcycles, seized money from marketers, rustled cattle and kidnapped scores including a grain businessman.

“This is coming after the Ansaru members who were considered “protecting” the community against armed bandits had relocated to another area.

“It is against the recent daily recurrent attacks by armed bandits vis a vis reliable information available to the locals on bandits planning serious attacks against the community, that makes the locals desert the town en masse.

“Presently, there is no presence of security agents in the town. It is against this disturbing situation that we are calling on the authorities to, as a matter of urgency, mobilise security personnel to the community in order to arrest the situation

