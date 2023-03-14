Residents fleeing Southern Kaduna communities over killings –SOKAPU

The Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) has lamented that residents are deserting Unguwar Wakili communities in the Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State and its environs following Saturday’s deadly attack in the area by terrorists. Not less than 17 people, including women and children, were slaughtered by heavily armed gangsters.

In a statement by spokesman, Luka Binniyat, SOKAPU decried the continued killings in Southern Kaduna. The group said: “In more than the 200 invasions of communities of Southern Kaduna, in which thousands of lives were wasted and no less than 245 communities displaced all as a result of herdsmen and bandit attacks, no form of assistance has been rendered to survivors by the Kaduna State Government.

“There is no evidence that any culprit has been arrested and prosecuted since the killing took a turn for the worst from 2016 till date. “We call on the international community to help put pressure on both the Kaduna and federal governments to bring the killers to justice and to provide the IDPs with essential needs. We are also calling on our youths to exercise restraint in the face of these provocations and give full cooperation to security agents while keeping vigilance over their communities.” SOKAPU added: “Between 8 pm and 9 pm on Saturday, marauding armed herdsmen laid siege to Unguwan Wakili in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf LGA in Southern Kaduna killing 17 persons and escaping into the night. “Earlier that day, according to reports reaching SOKAPU, herdsmen caused a skirmish at the main checkpoint on the eastern entrance of the village when they rode provocatively on four motorbikes in pairs in a manner that drew the suspicion of the Mobile Police (MOPOL) manning the checkpoint. “One of the riders was shot in the leg during the altercation and the rest fled, leaving behind their bikes.”

One MOPOL was shot by a stray bullet by his colleague. “The retreating herdsmen later cornered an isolated farmer returning to Unguwan Wakili, pursued him into a harvested yam farm and hacked him to death. As tension became high that Saturday evening the police were promptly replaced by soldiers who have an operation camp on the fringe of the village bordering Zangon Kataf town. “Though the signs were very ominous that the killers would return at night there appeared to be poor vigilance on the parts of the villagers and those sent to protect them. The herdsmen came around 8pm when most households just had or were preparing supper. “Rattling gunshot sounds from the southern end of the town took everyone off guard. “It is rather curious that from that angle they invaded the village, the checkpoint taken over by the military was not more than 600m away. “By the time the killers left, 15 persons lay lifeless. One later died of her wounds in the hospital. This brought the death toll from the invasion to 17 in Unguwan Wakili on Saturday.”

