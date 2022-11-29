Residents groan as fuel queues resurface

Motorists in the Federal Capital Territory have started groaning again following the resurgence of long queues at the fuel stations. SUSAN WILLIE reports

For several months, motorists and committees in Abuja, the nation’s capital, have been grappling with scarcity of premium motor spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol. Initially, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) attributed the long queues at the fuel stations on panic buying by motorists who were responding to rumours of a possible increase in the pump price of petrol.

The flood Then, at some point, the fuel scarcity was blamed on the massive flooding that hit the country and made some major highways unmotorable.

It was said that the Murtala Muhammed Bridge across River Niger, near Lokoja was flooded and trailers conveying fuel from the Southern region to Abuja and other parts of the North had difficulties crossing over.

As reports emerged that the flood was drying up and the roads opening, there was a momentary relief as the average motorist could drive into a fuel station and fill his tank without hassles. However, weeks after the flood waters were said to had receded and normal vehicular traffic restored, the queues have resurfaced, leaving everyone wondering what could be responsible for the situation.

A visit to some of the fuel stations around Berger Roundabout, Utako and Kubwa Expressway, showed that nearly all the stations had long queues, while some stations were shut down, apparently because they had no petrol in stock.

A number of the queues obstructed free flow of traffic along these routes. Some Nigerians who spoke to New Telegraph, expressed sadness over the situation. The queues A commercial bus driver, Toafik Abdulmumin, called on the government to address the situation before it degenerates into something else.

According to him, “the ordinary Nigerians are suffering and we cannot continue like this. The situation should urgently be addressed to alleviate the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.”

Another motorist, Akoh Moses, a banker, lamented over the current fuel scarcity situation, saying: “We are tired of the situation of the fuel scarcity, the government should make efforts to resolve the issue as soon as possible.” Patrick Ndubuisi, on his part, said he has been on the fuel queue for over six hours. He said the cause of the fuel scarcity may not be unconnected with the flood that has ravaged Lokoja and made the Lokoja/Abuja highway impassable.

There were reports that many trailers which ought to had ferried fuel to Abuja have been stranded on the way due to the flood. A taxi driver, Ibidun Alao who spoke with Inside Abuja said some of the filling stations are selling fuel at different prices. The prices range from N160 per litre to N180 per litre while some independent marketers are selling at the rate of N200 per litre. According to him, there are some stations that sell at the black market rate of N250 per litre. In some of these black market stations, despite selling at unofficial rates, some of them still go ahead to adjust their pump not to reflect the actual amount customers pay for a litre.

Black market

There are also the open black market along the streets where fuel is sold in ten litre jerry cans at not less than N350 per litre, depending on the bargaining power of the buyer. The mystery is that while motorists are on queue for hours, the Jerry Can boys usually walk into the same fuel station, buy fuel at the official rate and sell to those outside the station at exorbitant rates.

Motorists, especially those who cannot stand the queues are usually prepared to pay more to get fuel. Some commercial drivers expressed fears that if they buy at these black market stations, they won’t be able to make profit at the end of the day.. “In some filling stations that sells at N250.00 per litre, people just drive in and get fuel without queue but as a commercial driver, if I should do so, I won’t make any profit.

“NNPC filling stations are the only fuel station that are selling at official price. The government should visit filling stations to put a check on the prices and make sure they have a uniform price,” Alao said.

Mr Nnamdi obi , a businessman said he has been on the fuel queque for over five hours and could not get fuel. He said that he later resolve to buy from the black market, where he got 10 litres for N3,000. He said that on a normal day, he could get 10 litres of fuel from the filling station for N1,800 or less.

Food inflation

The fuel shortage and hike in the price has created other challenges in the polity as the cost of transportation has risen while the price of basic commodities including food has hit the roof.

Some market women who spoke to Inside Abuja, have lamented the high cost of transportation which has affected their businesses and forced traders to increase the price of food items in the market. They expressed grievances over the situation and pleaded with the government to resolve the fuel criissue.

