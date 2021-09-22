Residents groan over high prices of food, building materials in Ondo

The Ondo State Government wielded the big stick recently when it banned the activities of trade unions and associations because of their activities which are inimical to the wellbeing of the people of the state. BABATOPE OKEOWO reports the activities of these organisations that made life unbearable for the citizens…

Residents of various communities in Ondo State have been groaning over the high cost of goods and services, no thanks to the activities of various unions and associations that forced uniform prices on their customers. In the past, the people were used to National Union of Road Transport Workers (RTEAN) and the National Association Trade Associations (NATA).

These unions and many others were under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). But in recent time, virtually all traders, including vegetable, pepper, okro, rice, yam sellers, now have different associations. Service providers and artisans have also formed different associations, forcing uniformed prices of their services and making life difficult for residents of the state. For instance, consumers in the state have continued to lament over the hike in the price of cooking gas, describing the development as inhuman and sad.

Some Nigerians who are still struggling to cope with increase in the prices of food stuffs and other essentials condemned hike in the prices of cooking gas that it would further compound their miseries.

Findings in Akure, the Ondo State capital and other communities, showed that marketers of cooking gas have increased prices of various kilogrammes (kg) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by about 10 percent. Consumers across the state have called for government’s urgent intervention amidst indication that the prices may rise further.

A civil servant, Mr Funso Akinmakinwa said he bought 12.5kg last week for N6, 000 against N4,500 he bought the same three months ago and wondered why government was not sensitive to the plights of the masses. His words: “I have many needs to be met with my meagre salary, why should government add to these enormous challenges?

We all know things are very hard especially for the common man currently in this country. We are appealing to a concern authority to come to our aid.” Similarly, Mr Oripinye Joel appealed to the government to prevail on gas marketers to bring down the prices.

The man explained that he learnt that increase in the prices of cooking gas was done to stop the increase in petrol prices because of the assumption that Nigerians using cooking gas are fairly okay. He said: “If what I learnt was the reason they increased prices of cooking gas, then government is wrong because some consumers are buying as low as 3kg.

Are they also comfortable? It is as if government is too far from the masses, otherwise, such assumption that Nigerians using cooking gas are fairly okay would not have arisen. Not even in a country where most citizens can no longer afford three square meals a day.

We are calling on government to take drastic steps and bring down the prices of cooking gas.” A consumer, who simply identified herself as ‘Mama Ibeji’, described the increase in price of cooking gas and food items as needless and said she will have to resort to using a charcoal stove for her domestic cooking.

When reminded that using charcoal stove was not good for her health due to the smoke generated, she haughtily replied: “When the desirable is not available, the available become desirable. I cannot afford to continue cooking with gas because the price keeps increasing almost every month.

Though, we were advised against using firewood and charcoal to cook due to the health hazards, but I have no other choice than to go back to using charcoal.

“If truly government wants the citizens to stop cooking with charcoal or firewood, they ought to make cooking gas available and affordable. I cannot afford cooking gas of almost N6000 for 12.5kg, there are other needs begging for attention.

Sincerely speaking, living is becoming unbearable for many families in the country. You cannot eat well let alone thinking of having balance diet. This is the reason many are dying of heart attack.

“Our leaders are killing us indirectly because no one can survive without food. We are begging the Federal Government to immediately intervene and reverse the prices of cooking gas for the masses sake.”

An artisan, Mrs Fola Akiniyi, called on the government to prevail on gas marketers to bring down the prices of gas; otherwise she said it would worsen inflation in the country as the increase will affect prices of food.

Her words: “The increase is unacceptable; a kilogram of cooking gas which went for N300 earlier this year now goes for about N500. Likewise, 6kg cylinder that was refilled for N1, 800 before now sells for N3, 000.

How does one cope? This is the fourth times they are increasing the price within two months. June this year, I filled a 12.5kg cylinder for N4,200, later it jumped to N4,500, later increased to N4,700 and now sells for N5,600.

We have school fees to pay, feeding, house rents among other needs. We hope that government will do everything to force the prices down.”

Aside the increase in the price of food items and cooking gas, there has also been increases in the prices of blocks, cement and sand, no thanks to the activities of the Tipper Drivers’ Association who increased the price of sand by over 50 percent, making many who were building houses to abandon them.

Sand and gravel are used extensively in construction.

In the preparation of blocks and concrete, for each tonne of cement, the building industry needs about six to seven times more tonnes of sand and gravel.

The increasing cost has also put the hope of potential homeowners in the state in limbo. About 40 per cent of the total cost of building construction goes to sand, while the remaining 60 per cent is spent on other building materials and labour. The government, which expressed worry about the activities of these bodies, proscribed the Association of Timber Drivers.

It said all owners of vehicles should be free to ply their trade without hindrance. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr. Doyin Odebowale, decried the high rate of extortion by the sharp sand dealers in the state.

He directed sand dealers to revert to the old price or be ready to leave the state as government would no longer condone the sharp practices and would not hesitate to arrest erring members.

He insisted that government would not allow the sharp sand dealers to extort money from members of the public and make things difficult for the people. Odebowale stressed that government has the responsibility to ensure that any form of hardship on the people is discouraged actively.

His words: “To be specific, we are hereby asking those who say or claim to be members of the tipper union or whatever association to leave our quarries immediately. We want everybody who wants to buy sharp sand, gravel, laterite or whatever to feel free to approach those who sell.

We are removing these middlemen with immediate effect. “For the avoidance of doubt, we have it on good authority that in the past the 10-tyre truck was sold for N16,000.

These union leaders, because of their unscrupulous activities came in and it was increased to N25,000. It is now N60, 000, while it is still N20, 000 to N25,000 in Ekiti and other states.

“We will not cooperate with anybody, and in fact, nobody has our mandate to negotiate with anybody in a bid to extorting money. This government has not instructed anybody nor mandated anybody to jack up any price to N25,000 or nothing.

We are asking those who want to remain to revert back to N25,000 or leave the state. We will be sending people out to arrest whoever parades himself or herself as a member of the union sand tries to disturb the movement of vehicles,”

But the President of the Association, Mr Oguntayo Emmanuel said the association only increased price of sand from N20,000 to N30,000 for six tyre lorries (10 tonnes) and from N40,000 to N60,000 for ten tyres (20 tonnes). He explained that, with the intervention of the Deji of Akure, the association removed N2, 000 from the agreed N30,000, making six tyre lorries N28,000 now. He said the increment became necessary owning to the high cost of spare parts and cost of buying new lorries, maintenance, distance of loading sites and high price of diesel. He appealed to the government to lift the ban on his members’ activities, adding that, the leadership of the association is ready or dialogue and resolve the issues amicably with the authority.

Reacting to the issue, Yemi Adelae, a civil servant and business owner, said: “When I heard about the increase in the price of sand, I was worried because I have a building project I am working on, the first thought that came to my mind was how I was going to continue, because with the hike in prices, continuity won’t be possible.

However, with the intervention of the Ondo State governor, I’m sure everything would go back to normal and work can continue in the building industry in Ondo state.

Another civil servant, Olukayode Adebayo, in his contribution, said: “Truly, Nigeria has one of the highest costs of house construction due to the high volume of imported materials, but the question is, are we importing sands too? Why the sudden increase in price.

Do is the rising inflation, imbalance in foreign exchange rates and high-interest rates affect sand too?

These are logical questions that need quick response. If necessary precautions are not put in place, potential homeowners may abandon their project over rising cost of building materials, because it’s not just sand that has added price.”

The increase in prices has not been limited to gas, sand, cement and building materials, it has extended to food with the residents groaning over the high cost of food items in the state. A bag of rice that is sold in the neighbouring state at N23.000 is N30.000 in Ondo State.

The cost of yams, vegetables, fruits, pepper and tomatoes are on high side because of the activities of middlemen who have formed themselves into an association and enforced uniform prices of their commodities on the citizens.

But the state government, as part of measures to protect residents in the state amid soaring costs and incessant increases in prices of goods and services by artisans including farm produce and food items, barred all trading unions and associations under the umbrella of the Ondo State United Artisan Group, from fixing and enforcing uniform prices of goods and services being sold/rendered by their members and non-members. A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo said the decision was taken in the overall socio-economic interest of the people of the state.

The statement from his office said: “Government had before now, watched with discomfort and dismay, the economic suffocation of the people with unimaginable increases in prices of goods and services in markets, shops and other sales outlets across the state.

“Even without due regard for market forces, it is obvious that associations and unions are largely behind this unwholesome act.

The state government has decided to act decisively even as the public deserves protection from this undesirable exploitation under some guises.”

Only time will tell if these measure enacted by government will ultimately impact positively on the prices of goods and services in the state.

