Residents hail Sanwo-Olu over improvement in socio-economic activities

About four months to the end of Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu’s first tenure, seeking re-election, the effect of work pressure occasioned by concerns around his transition to the Alausa seat of Lagos power, which initially raised the bar of expectation from Lagos electorates and the entire observing world, must have been converted to strength and wisdom by the governor to achieve some landmarks across sectors in the state. Unarguably, the Epe-born Sanwo-Olu, with the array of ‘est’ rank conceptualized and or commissioned projects within his less than four years tenure has won for himself justification for a second term as governor of one of the largest economies in Africa.

With the ongoing spate of magnitude projects commissioned by the Lagos State Government, Governor BOS, as he is also called, have put every skepticism about the possibility of a “Greater Lagos”, which he appeared to have sighted far ahead of his competitors to rest. With the completion of some of the largest single infrastructural facilities by any sub-government in Africa, the governor has adopted a multimodal approach towards achieving his dreamed Greater Lagos. The gigantic projects completed by the Sanwo-Olu administration as could be observed, are all multisectoral in terms of utility derived from them.

For instance, investments in the transport sector, which are primarily aimed at solving mobility problems, also comes with massive employment creation in the transportation value chain. Construction of rail lines brought food to the table for skilled and unskilled workers in the building sector. Preparatory to the completion of the Red line rail transit system, many access roads were rehabilitated and more are due to be touched by the transforma-ion hand of the government, like the Asiwaju Tinubu and Nureni Yusuf Roads in Ijaye- Ojokoro to mention but a few.

The Deep Seaport at Lekki would also create hundreds direct and indirect jobs, to ease pressure in the Apapa seaport corridor, improve ease of and reduce cost of business, generate revenue for the state, reduce crime and traffic congestion around Apapa and environs. The Blue and Red line intracity train mass transportation initiative is one ‘first of their kinds’ in Africa. With a combined estimated movement of 500,000 passengers across dedicated corridors daily, the modern rail lines are the first to run in dedicated electricity supply that will also secure the rail line corridors. Another first of its kind, the recently commissioned Lekki Deep Seaport. One of the deepest in West Africa that can handle double the capacity of Tin Can and Apapa ports.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...