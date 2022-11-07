Residents, hoodlums prevent FCTA from removing buildings under high tension wires

Some villagers and hoodlums at Magaji PE community, under Jabi District in Abuja, yesterday prevented officials of the FCTA administration’s Department of Development Control from removing illegal buildings under high tension wires in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the villagers, comprising young men, women and the old, turned out in large numbers and angrily vowed that if officials of the FCT insist to go ahead and remove the buildings they will stone them.

Sensing trouble and tension already heightening in the area, the officials, along with their few security men, tactically withdrew from the area in order to avoid a total breakdown of law and order. Reacting to the development, the director of the department, Mr Mukhtar Galadima, described the situation as very unfortunate and completely unacceptable by the FCT Administration.

He explained that the department earlier issued vacation notices to those occupying illegal structures built under high tension wires in Magaji PE community.

Galadima stated that by the rules and regulations of Urban and Regional Planning and Abuja Master Plan, the department would not allow any building under the high tension wires, noting that the whole essence of government is to protect lives and properties.

“What happened here today is really unfortunate. We decided to tactically withdraw to avoid causing more chaos and crisis. “So the best thing for us was to withdraw from the exercise, pending when tension is down and then we will be adequately prepared to go back and do what is necessary.

“The operation is part of our weekend programme of activities, where we sanitise the city, particularly where we believe there are issues of security challenges or issues of hygiene and other aspects of urbanisation, so we try to move in.

”Galadima revealed that when next the department would go back to remove the buildings it would make adequate security and logistics arrangements.

