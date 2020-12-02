Residents jubilate as Oyetola inaugurates Ejigbo-Ara, Ede township road

The monarchs in Ede Federal Constituency on Tuesday threw their weights behind the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for prioritising the welfare and wellbeing of their subjects.

This is even as the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Ambassador Adejare Bello, revealed that what the three former number three citizens from the constituency could not do in 20 years, the governor has done in less than a year.

The Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode Oyesosin; Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Laminisa Lawal; and Alara of Ara kingdom, Oba Olubayo Adesola Windapo lauded the Oyetola’s government for the reconstruction of the long-abandoned roads and public facilities in their respective domains and across the State.

They spoke at two separate events yesterday when the Governor inaugurated 20km Ejigbo-Ara-Ojo-Ede road; 2.1km Ede township roads; and flagged off 3.8km Ejigbo township roads. Speaking during the commissioning, the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode Oyesosin, who described Oyetola’s infrastructural interventions as non-discriminatory, said, “I have never seen a Governor like you. You have done well for us. You are indeed a lover of infrastructure development. You have fixed one of the roads giving us headache.

“This road had become a death trap before your intervention. During the raining season, some portions of the road looked like fish ponds.

“But thank God, today, you have fixed it for us. You have honoured us. You have used the State resources to turn around the lives of our people. “I know, if your eight years is not enough, we will ask God to increase it. I am very grateful.

As you honoured us with this road, God will honour you”, the monarch added. Also, Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, thanked Oyetola for all he has been doing in the state and especially for strengthening the fortune of the town.

Like this: Like Loading...