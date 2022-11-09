Residents lament as collapsed bridge cuts off Osun communities

Residents of Ilobu in the Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State are lamenting the conditions of the Laaro bridge in the town. According to them, the bridge has become a death trap and impassable, cutting off many communities in the area from the town.

The Ilobu-Asake Development Union President Olufemi Salako yesterday appealed to the state government to rehabilitate the bridge. Speaking on the activities marking this year’s Ilobu Day celebration, Salako said the bridge, which connects Konda and Atoyebi communities, has made it difficult for farmers to bring farm produce to Ilobu town. He said the collapsed bridge affects three secondary schools and the General Hospital in the area, thereby making it difficult for students to attend school and also preventing residents from accessing healthcare at the hospital. He said the Ilobu Day Celebration was designed to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the ancient town and chart a new course for the development of the town and its people.

