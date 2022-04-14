Residents lament, as Ogun roads turn dumpsites

Metro & Crime

Residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, have cried out to the state’s Ministry of Environment to immediately resume the evacuation of refuse dumped on major roads within the metropolis.

New Telegraph observed that major roads in Abeokuta have been turned to dumpsites with heaps of refuse on all sides of the roads.

Our correspondent, who went round the city, observed that road medians were not speared as they now ‘play host’ to stinking waste that now ‘welcomes visitors’ into the Gateway State.

From Lafenwa down to Adatan, Itoku, Ake, Itoko, Sapon, Isale Igbein, Panseke, Kuto, Abiola Way, Ijaye and others, the roads were ‘decorated’ with wastes, which were scattered all over the place by the wind.

“We used to have government trucks that come to evacuate these wastes whenever they are dropped in designated places by the road side. That has been the practice since the last administration.

“But for like a month now, we have not seen those trucks. That is why you see refuse on the roads in Abeokuta. It keeps increasing every day because nobody is doing anything to dispose of the wastes. We don’t know what’s happening,” Oladimeji John told New Telegraph in Lafenwa.

Also, Mrs Adebisi Salami, a trader at Panseke, feared that the failure of the state government to rid the city of refuse may lead to outbreak of diseases.

“Government should not forget that some people keep diapers in some of these things they drop by the road. So, leaving these wastes on the roads may give birth to diseases, especially now that the rains are here. Those concerned should do something about it,” Salami stated.

On his own, a governorship aspirant in Ogun, Segun Showunmi, said: “I have lived in the state since 1999 and I have never seen it so dirty. We have never had it so bad.”

The Ogun State Ministry of Environment does not have a Commissioner since the sack of Hon. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, who was accused of sexually harassing a minor in Ogun Waterside Local Government.

But, the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Ola Oresanya, said government is leaving no stone unturned to resume the evacuation of wastes in the metropolis soon.

According to him, residents of the community where government dumps the refuse are revolting.

He also blamed the problem on the hike in the price of diesel used in powering the waste trucks.

 

