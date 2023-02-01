News

Residents lament destruction as Osun records first rain

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

A heavy rainstorm at the weekend destroyed property worth millions of naira in many parts of Osun State as hundreds of residents were displaced. In Eripa, Boluwaduro Local Government Area, no fewer than six houses were affected by the rainstorm. Other affected towns, according to information, are Ada in the Boripe Local Government and Ikirun in the Ifelodun Local Government Area.

However, no fewer than 100 houses, including a civic center, were also destroyed in Ilare-Ijesa, Obokun-East Local Government Development Area by rainstorm. The rain in a 25-minute downpour besieged the communities and roved round the streets around 6.00 p.m. on Friday 27th January and vandalized some unquantifiable valuables. The destroyed properties include a police station, churches, shops and residential buildings. When pressmen visited the town yesterday morning, some of the victims whose properties were wrecked by the storm were seen weeping profusely, lamenting the unprecedented hazard.

 

Our Reporters

