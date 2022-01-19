News

Residents laud Kwara gov over Ilesha-Baruba road

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Residents and commuters plying the 33km Ilesha Baruba- Gwanara road in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State have commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the on-going construction of the road. Some of the respondents, who spoke to newsmen on the ongoing asphalt overlay of the road, said the intervention of the AbdulRazaq administration had reduced travel time, cost of transportation and improved socioeconomic potential of the agrarian belt. Alhaji Muhammad Idris, a community leader at Tumbuyan, said: “We are grateful to the government.

For the past 60 years, we have not seen such a thing here. This is the first time we are seeing this. We are thankful to the government, especially our governor and our Speaker (Yakubu Salihu- Danladi), who is a son of the soil.” According to Idris, the road will boost the economy of the area as traders from Oyo, Osun and other parts of the country will be encouraged to buy farm produce from Baruten. A commuter, Opeyemi Obisesan, said the cost of transport from Ilesha to Gwanara has reduced. Ibrahim Adamu of Yekira community said he now plies the road on his bike with ease, urging the state government to extend the on-going work to Yekira community.

 

Our Reporters

News Top Stories

Diversion: Nigeria’s $1.5bn port to reclaim cargoes from Togo, Benin

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

There are indications that Nigeria’s 3.15million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) of transit cargoes lost to Togo and Benin ports may be reclaimed from this year with the commencement of the $1.5billion Lekki Deep Sea Port.   The new port is rounding up its construction to commence operation with a projected capacity of 2.7million TEUs of […]
News

75,000 security personnel for Anambra gov poll

Posted on Author Onah Onah

No fewer than 75, 000 security personnel are to be deployed to Anambra State during the November 6 governorship election. The state’s Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Everistus Obor, who announced this in Awka, said apart from 34,000 police over 25,000 NSCDC officers would be deployed, while the Nigeria Immigration […]
News Top Stories

Buhari has never interfered in NNPC operations –Kyari

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

President Muhammadu Buhari remains the only president that has never interfered in the operations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, who declared this in Sokoto while delivering the Usmanu Danfodiyo University’s 2021 First Quarter Public Lecture Series, commended President Buhari for giving the Corporation’s Management free-hand […]

