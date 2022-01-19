Residents laud Kwara gov over Ilesha-Baruba road

Residents and commuters plying the 33km Ilesha Baruba- Gwanara road in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State have commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the on-going construction of the road. Some of the respondents, who spoke to newsmen on the ongoing asphalt overlay of the road, said the intervention of the AbdulRazaq administration had reduced travel time, cost of transportation and improved socioeconomic potential of the agrarian belt. Alhaji Muhammad Idris, a community leader at Tumbuyan, said: “We are grateful to the government.

For the past 60 years, we have not seen such a thing here. This is the first time we are seeing this. We are thankful to the government, especially our governor and our Speaker (Yakubu Salihu- Danladi), who is a son of the soil.” According to Idris, the road will boost the economy of the area as traders from Oyo, Osun and other parts of the country will be encouraged to buy farm produce from Baruten. A commuter, Opeyemi Obisesan, said the cost of transport from Ilesha to Gwanara has reduced. Ibrahim Adamu of Yekira community said he now plies the road on his bike with ease, urging the state government to extend the on-going work to Yekira community.

