Residents laud Sanwo-Olu’s interventions in naira crisis, fuel scarcity

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has proven time and time again to be a dynamic leader and a governor who rises to the occasion in the face of challenges.

These were the words of Mr. Shesan Babatunde, a Lagos resident, and General Manager of Bridgeworld Communications Ltd, Ikeja. Babatunde said he was impressed with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s timely interventions in the currency swap crunch and the fuel crisis. He made similar interventions in the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the state and he has not abandoned the people in the crisis.

The governor had rolled out measures to cushion the biting effects of the current scarcity of naira occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) naira swap policy and intervened in the lingering fuel scarcity in the state.

He had announced a 50 per cent reduction in fares on all BRT buses, LAGRIDE taxi-scheme, First Mile and Last Mile buses, and Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) and pushed out more Cowrie Cards to enable more Lagosians to get onboard the state’s services.

He also set up food banks in various parts of the state to cater for the vulnerable, distributing food stuff to various communities in Lagos State. New Telegraph had a chat with Alhaji Muisliu Durosimi, a Lagos resident in the Iyana Ipaja area on the effects of these palliatives.

He narrated his experience: ‘‘I was almost stranded in Ajah recently when I went to meet a client for a business discussion, however, President Buhari’s speech declaring the N500 and N1000 notes illegal met me at Ajah.

Thank God, I had my Cowrie Card with me. It was that card that I used to board BRT buses home. I was glad that the governor had slashed the costs by half so that the money I had on the card was enough to get me home. I thank Governor Sanwo-Olu for his response to this crisis.

I don’t know how I would have got home on that day,’’ he said. Speaking further, Alhaji Durosimi said: ‘’I am also impressed by the governor’s composure during this crisis. Governor Sanwo-Olu, had called for calm, peace in the face of the “unfortunate hardship” due to the scarcity of both currency and fuel.

The governor had tried to prevent another statewide violence in Lagos in the style of #EndSARS protests. Although there were some hiccups it did not degenerate into the kind of fiasco we saw during the #EndSARS protest.’’

Governor Sanwo-Olu also intervened in the fuel crisis by having talks with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) on the lingering fuel shortage. According to reports, NNPCL demanded Ijegun Egba tank owners and operators unhindered access to the tank farms where about 40 per cent of petroleum products come from.

The governor said: “We have been able to do that by rearranging the timing of the work on the Buba Marwa Road, the dual carriageway that leads to the tank farms. The road is over 50 per cent completed. Now, we have noticed some improvement in the supply of petroleum products.’’

Sanwo-Olu added that he has given approval for 24-hour operation at petrol stations around the state. This immediately affected fuel availability in the state, which according to Mr. Babatunde was a hands-on measure that saved the residents further hardships.

The governor, who pointed out that the CBN currency swap deadline has caused some dislocation, added that: “Lagos is Nigeria’s business and financial engine-room. So, we have recently felt the effects of this measure. ‘’Thankfully, the Supreme Court has made some pronouncements on this. I praise the Judiciary for its wise ruling on this matter.

In another discussion with Pa Ayodele Ogunjobi, a blogger and social critic, on the subject, he called for more leaders like Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos state, his counterparts in Kaduna and Ogun State who responded well to the nationwide crisis.

‘‘Sanwo-Olu should continue to do more for the people. He had done well and I can tell you that, the way the Governor has conducted himself during the ongoing crisis had impressed me personally and I can tell you that he has earned my votes but I will call the Governor to extend the food packages to more communities in the state.’’

