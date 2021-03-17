Metro & Crime

Residents petition NERC, threaten to pull out of IBEDC supply

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Mountain of Fire Area Community Development Association has petitioned the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) over the poor service of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IEDC) to the customers in the community.
The residents accused the IBEDC of providing 24 hours power supply to the firms in the area while leaving the residents who procured the entire electrification infrastructure in the area to sleep in darkness every day.
They said that all infrastructure provided by the CDA are now being enjoyed by business outfits and firms in the area without considering the community that financed it.
Speaking on the poor service by the firm, the CDA Chairman, Mr. Akala explained that the leadership of the association had been so civil with the IBEDC by curbing the residents from staging a public protest but IBEDC had not helped matters.
He said: “It is impressive to note that MFM AREA CDA has over 400 buildings with not less than 1500 household that pay bills on monthly basis. A new 500kva 33 ABB was bought recently to support our area with contribution from members of the community but IBEDC has refused to energize it. We requested for transformer, IBEDC failed, we contributed money and bought one, the company has failed to install it for us.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

UBRBDA staff protest continued stay of MD

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some members of staff of the Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority (UBRBDA), Yola office have protested and asked their Managing Director, Abubakar Mu’azu, to vacate office following the alleged expiration of his tenure. In a letter by the Director of Human Resources UBRBDA, Mr. Murtala Modibbo, dated June 8, which he addressed to Mu’azu, […]
Metro & Crime

Plateau generates N16.4bn IGR 

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Plateau State Board of Internal Revenue Service has recorded N16,446,960,604,.99 in it’s first, second and third quarter Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the state.   Chairman of the Service Mr. Ar’lat Dashe made this known on Tuesday during their third quarter media briefing on the performances of the Service on revenue generation, which held […]
Metro & Crime

FG, telcos must provide free internet for pupils – Techpreneur

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

T o bridge substantial inequities in the education sector for indigent primary and secondary school pupils, telecommunication operators in Nigeria need to provide free internet access to aid virtual learning amid the coronavirus lockdown on schools.   A leading techpreneur, Joel Popoola, said this in a statement issued in Lagos yesterday.   According to him, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica