Residents petition NERC, threaten to pull out of IBEDC supply

The Mountain of Fire Area Community Development Association has petitioned the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) over the poor service of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IEDC) to the customers in the community.

The residents accused the IBEDC of providing 24 hours power supply to the firms in the area while leaving the residents who procured the entire electrification infrastructure in the area to sleep in darkness every day.

They said that all infrastructure provided by the CDA are now being enjoyed by business outfits and firms in the area without considering the community that financed it.

Speaking on the poor service by the firm, the CDA Chairman, Mr. Akala explained that the leadership of the association had been so civil with the IBEDC by curbing the residents from staging a public protest but IBEDC had not helped matters.

He said: “It is impressive to note that MFM AREA CDA has over 400 buildings with not less than 1500 household that pay bills on monthly basis. A new 500kva 33 ABB was bought recently to support our area with contribution from members of the community but IBEDC has refused to energize it. We requested for transformer, IBEDC failed, we contributed money and bought one, the company has failed to install it for us.”

