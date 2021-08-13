Metro & Crime

Residents protest demolition of houses, shops in Adamawa

Residents of Gotel junction, Hayin Gada in Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State have protested the demolition of their houses and shops by the state Urban Planning and Development Authority. The residents who described the action as the highest form of wickedness, blamed the agency for the demolition, saying they were given short notice before equipment were deployed for the demolition. A resident, Mr Ambrose Yaro who cried profusely while speaking to newsmen at the site said, “I have lost everything to the demolition,” adding “my life ambition of securing a house has gone into the winds.”

According to him, “I have nowhere to go now and does not know what to do since I invested everything I have on the house that is still under construction.” Rebecca Philip who owns a shop said she and others occupying shops are paying taxes to government officials and see no reason why after collecting taxes, the government will demolish their properties at short notice without giving them any form of palliative. “We have been paying taxes and other levies to different government agencies. So if they know we are occupying this place illegally, why collect our monies,” Philip queried. Another victim, Baba Kura said the action of the state government amounted to wickedness, because it carried out the demolition few hours after the quit notice.

