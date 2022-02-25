Residents reject establishment of cemetery at Igesu, Igbo-Ilogbo

Residents of Igesu community under the platform of Igesu Community Development Association and Igbo-Ilogbo environment have petitioned the Chairman of Ipaja-Ayobo Local Council Development Association to express their reservations over alleged plan by some individuals to establish a private cemetery in the area. The petition was titled: “Rejection of the proposed private cemetery in Igesu”, and dated, February 22, 2022. In it, the petitioners urged the LCDA Chairman to immediately restrain the individuals involved from further activities aimed at constructing or erecting any type of cemetery in the area.

They also want the LCDA to erect a deterrent signpost in Igesu and Igbo-Ilogbo to scare away anyone from engaging in any act capable of disrupting the peace of the community through erection of any cemetery. The petitioners argued that establishment of any type of cemetery under whatever guise in their community is a breach of implied contract of peaceful possession of a purchased property and an infringement on the rights of residents.

They maintained that there was no provision for a cemetery in the master plan of Igesu and Igbo- Ilogbo because landed property in the areas were all private having been procured by sale and assignment from the previous owners at different times with documented evidences.

The petition reads: “We, the entire residents- landlords and nonlandlords together- of the said Igesu CDA and Igbo-Ilogbo, Ayobo, Ipaja- Ayobo LCDA, Lagos, hereby write to unequivocally express our rejection of the proposed private cemtoetery in the environment, whether such a cemetery is to be owned by individuals, religious bodies of whatever faith or groups of people under whatever name or aegis.

“A cemetery is neither a shopping complex nor a farm or any other business facility. A cemetery has to do with death and dead bodies which you will agree with us have spiritual, psychological and emotional essence, whether founded or not, together with pervading eerie consciousness. “For the above reason, it will amount to a breach of implied contract of peaceful possession of a purchased property and an infringement on the rights of residents of the community for anyone, including government to impose a cemetery on the community when the locality has been built up and populated and residents are used to living without having to contend with the sight of graves and hearse and other indicators of death.

